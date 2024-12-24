Zelensky Talks With Angola President, Announces Ambassador's Appointment
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is interested in developing bilateral relations with Angola in multiple areas and is preparing to appoint an ambassador to this country.
President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on X, as seen by Ukrinform.
"I spoke with the President of Angola, João Lourenço. I expressed my gratitude for Angola's support of Ukraine's Sovereignty and territorial integrity. The unity and support of African nations are essential for restoring peace.," Zelensky noted.
According to the president, "Ukraine is interested in strengthening bilateral relations with Angola in areas such as food security, logistics, agriculture, the establishment of grain hubs, and humanitarian demining. We are also preparing to appoint a Ukrainian Ambassador to Angola”.
"I look forward to welcoming President Lourenço to Ukraine-he has accepted my invitation, and our teams are already working to make this visit happen," the head of state added.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 21, Zelensky appointed dozens of ambassadors.
