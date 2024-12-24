Anthony & Sylvan Pools Wins 2024 Best Of Georgia Regional Award For Outstanding Pool Design And Customer Dedication

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the world of backyard transformations, few names resonate like Anthony & Sylvan Pools, a company synonymous with quality and artistry. With over 78 years in the pool industry, Anthony & Sylvan Pools has recently been awarded a prestigious 2024 Best of Georgia Regional Award. This recognition marks their second consecutive win after earning the award in 2023, showcasing the company's ongoing dedication to customer satisfaction and innovative design.



For those unfamiliar with the Best of Georgia Awards, it's an annual celebration at Gbj that honors top-performing companies across various industries. The award is particularly meaningful, as winners are selected by customer votes, demonstrating the level of trust that clients place in Anthony & Sylvan to bring their backyard dreams to life.



Rooted in the Metro Atlanta area, Anthony & Sylvan Pools has become a trusted partner for homeowners seeking custom, concrete pools designed to reflect their unique style and vision. From contemporary and modern layouts to timeless, classic designs, their projects stretch across communities like Alpharetta, Dunwoody, and Atlanta. Each pool is a custom masterpiece tailored to the client's preferences and supported by the company's commitment to“Creating backyard dreams that lead to generations of lifetime memories.”



“We've always seen our work as more than just pool construction,” shares the company's owner.“It's about creating experiences that families and friends can cherish for a lifetime.”



Anthony & Sylvan Pools' ability to customize and adapt to a wide range of styles is one of their defining strengths. Working closely with clients, their design consultant team ensures each pool complements the client's outdoor space and lifestyle. From selecting materials to designing additional features such as decks, patios, and fireplaces, Anthony & Sylvan makes every backyard a personal oasis.



Beyond new pool construction, Anthony & Sylvan also excels in renovations, offering homeowners the opportunity to update their existing pools with new tiles, decking, coping, and more. Their renovation services help breathe new life into older pools, allowing customers to enjoy the latest in design and functionality with minimal disruption.



Obtaining this back-to-back award underscores Anthony & Sylvan Pools' steadfast commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and community. Their continued excellence has positioned them as a top choice for homeowners looking to create or rejuvenate a backyard retreat tailored to their lifestyle.



With each new project, Anthony & Sylvan Pools delivers on their promise of crafting backyard dreams that last for generations, bringing both beauty and joy to clients year after year.



