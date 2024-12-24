Bitget Ranks Among Top 3 Crypto Exchanges For Futures Trading In November Report

(MENAFN- B2Press) Victoria, Seychelles – Bitget, the leading exchange and Web3 company, has shared its monthly transparency report highlighting the ecosystem's strong performance in November 2024. The cryptomarket saw a sharp increase, with surging past $106,000. At Bitget, this ATH trend was replicated, with Bitget Token (BGB) rising from approximately $1.44 to $1.70, marking an increase of around 18%. This upward trend was driven by Bitget's global expansion and significant growth in trading volumes, user engagement, and security, especially achieving the third position worldwide in global futures trading.

Bitget retained over 45 million users with a daily trading volume of $10 billion, while USDT-M futures trading volume surged internally from $7 billion to $16 billion, and daily spot trading volume doubled, reaching $400 million externally. Its Protection Fund, growing impressively from $400 million+ to over $600 million, supports strong security and user trust on the platform.

In November, Bitget's top-performing spot tokens saw impressive growth, led by UNICE at 2666.71%. Additionally, 13 tokens were listed on Poolx, and 5 tokens among these were also featured in Pre-market listings, showcasing strong interest and dual exposure for these assets.

Bitget hosted "Pitch n' Slay" event in Bangkok. Under Bitget's Blockchain4Her program, the competition provided exposure, capital and guidance for female entrepreneurs in the blockchain space and offered a chance to secure up to $100,000 in funding by Foresight Ventures. Pitch n' Slay showcased the power of collaboration in creating inclusive pathways for women in blockchain, aligning with Bitget's commitment to fostering a diverse and thriving blockchain ecosystem.

Bitget introduced VND Bank Transfer in Vietnam. It enables users to deposit VND through VietQR and withdraw funds via bank transfers to purchase popular crypto such as BTC, ETH, USDT, SOL, and BGB through Bitget's cash conversion feature.

Bitget Wallet introduced a comprehensive memecoin trading toolkit, enabling users to discover high-potential tokens, analyze critical data, and trade seamlessly across multiple chains. Additionally, it launched the Refer2Earn Program, encouraging user growth through passive income, and a $20M Telegram Mini-App Support Program to empower developers and drive innovation in the Telegram ecosystem.

Bitget's strong performance shows it shines again as the top global players in the crypto industry. The company will keep focusing on innovation, user engagement, and market expansion in the rapidly evolving crypto sector, ongoingly bridging CeFi and DeFi, and expanding access to decentralized finance.

