Kuwait grants Modi its highest honor

(MENAFN) Indian Prime Narendra Modi was awarded Kuwait’s highest honor by the Gulf state’s Amir, Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, during their meeting on Sunday. This prestigious award, previously given to global leaders like Bill Clinton, George Bush, and King Charles, highlights the significance of Modi's visit—the first by an Indian prime minister since Indira Gandhi in 1981.



Kuwait is an important trade partner for India, with bilateral trade reaching $10.47 billion in the last fiscal year. The country is also the sixth-largest supplier of crude oil to India, meeting 3% of its energy needs. In addition, Kuwaiti investments in India exceed $10 billion, and Kuwait is home to the largest Indian diaspora in the Middle East, with approximately 1 million Indians living there.



During Modi’s visit, India and Kuwait elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership, identifying key areas for collaboration, including information technology, pharmaceuticals, fintech, infrastructure, and security. Modi described his meeting with the Amir as “excellent” and expressed optimism for a stronger future partnership.



Modi also met with Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah to discuss ways to enhance trade, defense, and cultural ties. Additionally, Modi visited a labor base in the Mina Abdullah area, where he interacted with Indian workers and inquired about their well-being, particularly after the tragic fire in June that killed 40 Indian workers.

