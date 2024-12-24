Items From The Merrill House In Natchez, Miss., Are In Crescent City's January 17-18 Estates Auction

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Orleans, LA, USA, December 24, 2024 -- A vintage 1958 Chevrolet Apache '31 truck with just 251 miles on the odometer, a dazzling 5.03 carat lady's 18k two-tone canary diamond dinner ring, and an oil on board painting by the acclaimed Louisiana folk artist Clementine Hunter (1886-1987) are just a few of the expected headliners in an Important Estates Auction planned for the weekend of January 17th-18th by Crescent City Auction Gallery, and live in the New Orleans gallery.



The auction – packed with 860 lots, mostly pulled from prominent estates and collections throughout the South – will feature property from The Merrill House, a large estate home built in 1869 in Natchez, Mississippi; as well as a wide range of French, English and American furniture; original paintings and watercolors; well-known prints and etchings; Oriental carpets; a large gun and rifle collection; and fine decorative art items. Start times both days are 10 am Central time.



With a robust but appropriate pre-sale estimate of $50,000-$80,000, the lady's 18k two-tone gold canary diamond dinner ring boasting a center-mounted, cushion cut 5.03-carat natural yellow diamond within a conforming border of tiny round brilliant cut yellow diamonds, plus brilliant cut white diamonds, for a total of 6.32 diamond carats, is the auction's expected top lot. Other jewelry will feature diamonds, rubies, emeralds, sapphires, tanzanites, gold and white gold.



The custom black cherry 1958 Chevrolet Apache '31 truck with tan interior and a microscopic 251 miles on the odometer should roar away for $30,000-$50,000. Another vintage vehicle expected to draw attention is a 1980 Mercedes 450SL two-door sedan, white with a chestnut brown interior and 34,641 miles on the odometer (est. $8,000-$12,000). Also, a circa 1985 Italian Agostini Lamborghini Countach Junior children's car carries an estimate of $6,000-$12,000.



The oil on board by Clementine Hunter is a colorful, vibrant rendering from 1969 titled A Burial. The work is artist signed right center and housed in a 21 3⁄4 inch by 26 inch frame. It's expected to command $6,000-$9,000. Also, an oil on wood panel painting by William R. Davis (Mass., b. 1952), titled Yachting Off Minot's Lighthouse (Scituate, Mass.), should sell for $3,000-$5,000.



The interesting and eclectic mix of merchandise ranges from a 1912 Mardis Gras Mystic Krewe of Comus Cup (theme Cathay), set with paste“jewels”, 6 inches tall (est. $7,000-$10,000); to a large pair of 19th century Belle Epoque gilt and gesso over-the-mantel mirrors (est. $2,500-$4,500); to an antique Italian gilt and polychromed collector's altar shelf, produced sometime in the 19th century (est. $1,200-$1,800).



Silver offerings will include a 20th century 145-piece sterling flatware set by Kirk & Sons (est. $4,000-$8,000); to a pair of late 19th century sterling silver covered vegetable dishes with a total weight of 68.14 troy oz. (est. $1,500-$2,500). Also, a 20th century glass and iron console table by Mario Villa (Nicaragua/La., 1953-2021) carries a pre-sale estimate of $800-$1,200; while a pair of Mario Villa metal lamps will be sold as separate lots, each with an estimate of $800-$1,500.



Internet bidding will be provided by the company website (CrescentCityAuctionGallery) and app, as well as LiveAuctioneers and Invaluable. Phone and absentee bids will also be taken. In-gallery previews will be held beginning Wednesday, January 8th, through Thursday, January 16th, excluding weekend days, from 10 am to 5 pm Central time. No appointment is necessary. The Crescent City gallery is located at 1330 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans, La.



Absentee and phone bids will be accepted until 1 pm Central time the day before the auction. A 28 percent buyer's premium will be applied for online bidders or those paying with a credit card. A 25 percent buyer's premium will be applied in-house. A printed catalog is available; please call 504-529-5057 or send a request via email to ....



For more information regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery and the two-day Important Estates Auction planned for Friday and Saturday, January 17th and 18th, beginning at 10 am Central time both days, visit Updates are posted often.

