(MENAFN) As Donald prepares to return to the White House, the true extent of the deception surrounding Joe Biden's presidency is becoming clearer. The recent Wall Street Journal report on Biden’s declining health and the efforts to conceal it reveal the reality that the public and global leaders have long suspected. For over a year, the Biden administration maintained the illusion of stability, despite mounting evidence to the contrary. Behind the scenes, his schedule was tightly controlled, public appearances were minimal, and interactions with world leaders were scripted.



This deception has far-reaching consequences beyond the U.S. The world’s major powers, such as Russia and China, are aware of the uncertainty surrounding Biden’s leadership, which complicates international diplomacy. The ability of Biden to engage in meaningful negotiations with leaders like President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin has been called into question due to concerns about his health and stamina.



While Trump’s return is seen by many as a potential course correction, the damage to the U.S.'s credibility will not be easily repaired. The real scandal is not Biden's health, but how Democratic leadership chose to hide the truth about his decline, prioritizing political survival over the nation’s well-being.



Trump’s return represents a desire for transparency, but the same political apparatus that supported Biden's deception still remains. Trump faces the challenge of not just reversing Biden’s policies but restoring faith in the presidency itself. For the U.S. to regain international trust, systemic reform and consistency will be necessary.



As Biden exits, the Democratic Party must confront its role in the cover-up, and Trump’s administration must prove that it can lead with transparency and accountability. The global community will remain cautious, and rebuilding trust will require more than strong rhetoric – it will require consistent action and a commitment to truth. The scars from Biden’s presidency will shape the global order for years to come.

MENAFN24122024000045015687ID1109027148