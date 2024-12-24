Sudan And OIC Labor Center Discuss Cooperation And Reconstruction Efforts
Mustafa Abdel Halim Mahmud, the Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy
of Sudan in Baku, met with Azer Bayramov, Director General of the
OIC labor Center, and conveyed greetings from the Minister of Labor
and Administrative Reforms, Ahmed Ali Abdul Rahman. He wished him
success in his work and activities, Azernews
reports, citing the Embassy of Sudan in Baku.
During the meeting, the Charge d'Affaires discussed the impact
of the ongoing war launched by the rebel Rapid Support Forces
against Sudan's state institutions, particularly the working class.
He emphasized the importance of integration between Islamic
economies and societies to promote social justice and support
policies aimed at creating decent and sustainable jobs.
He also called for the acceleration of initiatives in strategic
areas where Islamic countries, including Sudan, are facing
challenges in the labour sector.
The meeting further addressed Sudan's needs for training,
capacity building, and the reconstruction of facilities destroyed
by the terrorist group. The Rapid Support Forces had destroyed key
civil service infrastructure in Sudan. In this context, the Charge
d'Affaires highlighted the importance of utilizing Sudanese experts
within the OIC Labor Centre's framework. He also invited the
Director-General of the Centre to visit Sudan as soon as
possible.
