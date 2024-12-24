Sudan And OIC Labor Center Discuss Cooperation And Reconstruction Efforts

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Mustafa Abdel Halim Mahmud, the Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of Sudan in Baku, met with Azer Bayramov, Director General of the OIC Center, and conveyed greetings from the of Labor and Administrative Reforms, Ahmed Ali Abdul Rahman. He wished him success in his work and activities, Azernews reports, citing the Embassy of Sudan in Baku.

During the meeting, the Charge d'Affaires discussed the impact of the ongoing war launched by the rebel Rapid Support Forces against Sudan's state institutions, particularly the working class. He emphasized the importance of integration between Islamic economies and societies to promote social justice and support policies aimed at creating decent and sustainable jobs.

He also called for the acceleration of initiatives in strategic areas where Islamic countries, including Sudan, are facing challenges in the labour sector.

The meeting further addressed Sudan's needs for training, capacity building, and the reconstruction of facilities destroyed by the terrorist group. The Rapid Support Forces had destroyed key civil service infrastructure in Sudan. In this context, the Charge d'Affaires highlighted the importance of utilizing Sudanese experts within the OIC Labor Centre's framework. He also invited the Director-General of the Centre to visit Sudan as soon as possible.