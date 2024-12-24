(MENAFN) A few years ago, Western Europe seemed to stand as a pillar of stability with strong economies, social systems, and the unity of “European integration.” It appeared impervious to major geopolitical shifts, providing an impression of permanence. However, recent events have exposed the region as a source of confusion and instability. We see endless discussions about sending “European peacekeepers” to Ukraine, turmoil in France, and pre-election squabbles in Germany. Along with attempts to influence the Middle East, the region is flooded with reckless, often nonsensical statements from politicians, leaving outsiders both puzzled and concerned. In Russia, the decline of Western Europe is met with both suspicion and sadness. For centuries, Western Europe was both a threat and a source of inspiration. Tsar Peter the Great reformed Russia by drawing from European culture, and during World War II, the Soviet Union triumphed over Nazi Germany at great cost. For many Russians, Western Europe represented an "Eden" of respite from harsher domestic conditions. But today, economically unstable, politically chaotic, and intellectually stagnant, Western Europe no longer serves as a model for Russia to emulate or fear.



To the rest of the world, Western Europe's decline is seen with curiosity. Powers like China and India, while happy to trade, would not be significantly impacted if Europe disappeared from the global stage. These countries, shaped by their own rich histories, are less reliant on European influence. African and Arab nations view Europe through the lens of its colonial past, feeling little emotional attachment to its decline. Even Türkiye, viewing Europe as a weakened rival, seeks to capitalize on its struggles, while the United States takes a detached approach, focused on its own interests. So why is Western Europe in decline? The degeneration of its political elites is one major factor. After decades of US protection, European leaders lost their ability to think strategically. The end of the Cold War allowed complacency to take root, with many of the brightest minds moving into business rather than politics. This has led to foreign policy departments that are out of touch with global realities. Furthermore, the EU expansion in the early 2000s, bringing in smaller Eastern European countries, intensified the problem, shifting the focus to provincial concerns. The root issue lies deeper: Western Europe’s political insignificance contradicts its material wealth and intellectual legacy. Despite its historical resources and intellectual contributions, the region’s inability to translate these assets into global influence renders them meaningless. Germany, once the economic powerhouse of the EU, exemplifies this impotence, struggling to convert its wealth into political power. The destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline in 2022, allegedly by its American allies, symbolized the EU’s failure to defend its interests. Even the United Kingdom, often seen as Europe’s most active foreign policy player, continues to operate largely under American influence, with Brexit doing little to change the dynamics.

