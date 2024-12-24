Meadows Behavioral Healthcare Appoints Marina Rodina As Senior Vice President Of Business Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Meadows Behavioral Healthcare (MBH), a leader in trauma, addiction, and mental treatment, is proud to announce the appointment of Marina Rodina as its new Senior Vice President of Business Development. Marina, an accomplished executive with over two decades of experience in sales and behavioral healthcare leadership, will play a pivotal role in advancing MBH's mission to deliver life-changing care.

Marina brings a unique blend of leadership, strategic vision, and hands-on experience to MBH. After beginning her career in pharmaceutical sales, she spent 12 years at Acadia Healthcare, where she was instrumental in launching the Treatment Placement Specialists (TPS) team in 2015. Under her leadership as the Vice President of the TPS team, the TPS team tripled in size, helping countless individuals and families access critical mental health and addiction care.

Throughout her career, Marina has led the development of teams, mentored new hires, and fostered a culture of collaboration and growth. Her commitment to improving access to care has made her a trusted partner among clinical professionals and healthcare leaders nationwide.

"Marina's background connecting individuals with quality treatment, coupled with her proven ability to build strong, collaborative teams, makes her an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said Kate Renwick-Espinosa, CEO of MBH. "We are confident her experience and vision will drive meaningful growth for MBH's comprehensive treatment programs."

Marina's personal journey highlights her resilience and dedication. Born in Ukraine, she immigrated to New York City with her family at the age of 8, watching her loved ones work tirelessly to achieve the American Dream. Inspired by this experience, she developed a strong work ethic and an unwavering belief in the power of perseverance. Marina earned a dual degree in Psychology and Marketing from Long Island University.

"I'm honored to join Meadows Behavioral Healthcare and contribute to its legacy of transformative care," said Marina. "MBH's reputation for clinical excellence, innovation, and compassion aligns perfectly with my passion for helping individuals find the support they need. I look forward to working with this extraordinary team to expand access to treatment and make a meaningful impact on those we serve."

About Meadows Behavioral Healthcare

Meadows Behavioral Healthcare (MBH) is a leading network of specialized behavioral healthcare programs, providing evidence-based treatment for trauma, addiction, mental health disorders, eating disorders, and co-occurring conditions. With a full continuum of care - from inpatient to outpatient and virtual programs - MBH meets individuals at their point of need, helping them achieve lasting recovery. Trusted for decades, MBH's "Meadows Model" and personalized treatment plans have transformed countless lives. For more information, visit TheMeadows or call 800-244-4949.

