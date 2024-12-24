Escoffier Recognizes Record Number Of Graduates At 2024 Commencement Events

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Escoffier's Chef-in-Residence Kristen Kish delivered the commencement address for graduates at the Boulder campus and for the ceremony. Kish, a school graduate, award-winning chef, entrepreneur, author, and Emmy-nominated television host, shared insights from her culinary journey and encouraged graduates to embrace their individuality and curiosity.

"Find your own voice, stay true to yourself, and build a community that inspires you to grow," Kish advised. "If you do, you'll have the ingredients for your version of success - and your impact in this world will always align with your intention."

Jack Larson, CEO of Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, praised the graduates for their talent, dedication, and accomplishments.

"This historic achievement underscores the dedication of Escoffier's students to honing their craft and contributing to culinary and hospitality fields. We celebrate the drive and perseverance of this year's 4,092 graduates as they embark on their careers, apply foundational skills and use front- and back-of-the-house training to make significant contributions to an evolving industry," said Larson.

Graduates from Escoffier's online programs and Austin and Boulder campuses earned associate degrees in programs including Culinary Arts, Baking and Pastry, Plant-Based Culinary Arts, Hospitality and Restaurant Operations Management, Food and Beverage Operations, and Holistic Nutrition and Wellness. Many also completed diploma programs in Culinary Arts, Pastry Arts, Plant-Based Cuisine, and Holistic Nutrition and Wellness.

Graduates are eligible to join Escoffier's growing alumni network, now more than 22,700+ strong. Escoffier alumni have gone on to work in Michelin-starred restaurants, alongside James Beard Award-winning chefs, and build careers in hotels, resorts, and their own businesses.

