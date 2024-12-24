Housecall Pro Counts Down To Trade Academy Scholarship Deadline

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Response to our call for applications for the Trade Academy scholarship has been substantially higher than previous years," said Roland Ligtenberg, Housecall Pro co-founder and SVP of Innovation. "With only eight days left to apply, we want to reach even more aspiring trades professionals."

In the four years since the program began, the number of annual scholarships awarded has increased to more than 40 with the volume of applications steadily increasing. Reflecting its broad appeal, the program attracted applicants ranging in age up to 82 years old.

The Trade Academy Scholarship is sponsored by Housecall Pro in collaboration with SupplyHouse and WD-40®. Scholarship winners will be notified by the end of February and will receive:



A $2,500 financial scholarship

A Milwaukee M18 FUEL 2-Tool Combo Kit provided by

SupplyHouse

One-year supply of WD-40® products Housecall Pro one-year Essentials membership

"Home service companies have a limited pool of qualified applicants applying for their open positions," Ligtenberg said. "These scholarships can help provide access and training for careers across essential trades, preparing more candidates for careers in the industry."

To apply for the Trade Academy Scholarship, visit tradeacademy/trade-school/scholarship . For more information about Housecall Pro, visit housecallpro/ .

About Housecall Pro

Housecall Pro is a top-rated comprehensive platform that empowers home service professionals to save time, sell bigger jobs and provide best-in-class service. With tools for scheduling, dispatching, invoicing and more, Housecall Pro empowers businesses to focus on what they do best. Founded in 2013, Housecall Pro has been championing Pros to success through innovative product solutions and strong community support.

