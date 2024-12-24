French presidency reveals new government lineup under Prime Minister François Bayrou

(MENAFN) On Monday evening, the French presidency revealed the new lineup under Prime François Bayrou, following extensive consultations between him and President Emmanuel Macron. The announcement confirmed the retention of key ministers, including Jean Noël Barrow, who remains as Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Sebastian Licornu, who continues as Minister of the Armies, a position he has held since 2022.



Other appointments include Eric Lombard as Minister of the Economy, Industry, and Digital Sovereignty, and Annie Giffard, who keeps her position as Minister of Agriculture. The reshuffle also saw the return of former Prime Ministers Élisabeth Borne and Manuel Valls, who were assigned the education and overseas territories portfolios, respectively. Former Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin was reassigned to the justice portfolio. Bruno Retayo remains as Minister of the Interior, despite his controversial reputation, due to his efforts in tackling crime, drug trafficking, and immigration, particularly in the French territory of Mayotte.



The first government meeting is scheduled for January 3. Bayrou, 73, was appointed after a no-confidence vote ousted his predecessor, Michel Barnier, just three months after taking office. He is the sixth prime minister under Macron since 2017 and the fourth in 2024 alone, highlighting the political instability France has experienced. The country has been in crisis since Macron’s call for early legislative elections, which resulted in a divided parliament with no clear majority among the three main blocs: the Left Alliance, the Presidential Camp, and the Far-Right.

