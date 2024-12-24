Xtransfer And OCBC Jointly Announce Comprehensive Partnership

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer (Left) and Ang Eng Siong, CEO of OCBC China (Right) at the MoU signing ceremony.

SHANGHAI, CHINA - OutReach Newswire - 20 December 2024 -, and, jointly announced the comprehensive partnership. OCBC China will leverage the OCBC Group's extensive regional network and resources in its key markets of Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Indonesia to collaborate with XTransfer to provide small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) engaging in international trade with one-stop innovative cross-border financial solutions, including payment, FX, risk control and wealth management. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed on 18 December 2024 byand, stated, 'This collaboration marks a significant milestone for XTransfer, greatly enhancing our global payment capabilities. By leveraging OCBC's extensive global payment network, XTransfer saves a substantial amount of market costs and accelerates our business expansion in Southeast Asia, saving on local expansion efforts. XTransfer looks forward to expanding its business with OCBC in the future in a variety of areas, including wealth management and lending, and is looking forward to working with them to capture the vast opportunities in Greater China and ASEAN.'said, 'OCBC uses Singapore and Hong Kong as our twin-hubs, radiating out to Greater China and ASEAN regions. XTransfer's business development plans in these areas align closely with our network layout. As XTransfer's global account manager, OCBC China will support XTransfer and its clients in facilitating cross-border settlements through close collaboration with various business subsidiaries of the group. This will help meet the growing demand for cross-border development and business growth, helping them achieve their aspirations in Greater China and ASEAN.'XTransfer and OCBC collaborate in several areas of cross-border business. In particular, XTransfer leverages the strong banking networks and service capabilities of OCBC to offer its customers theprovided by OCBC Hong Kong, allowing clients to make payments and collect funds globally. Thesupports not only major currencies, such as the Renminbi, US Dollar, British Pound, Euro, etc., but also currencies from ASEAN and various countries and regions.This will benefit SMEs in foreign trade settlement in the corresponding countries and enhance global cross-border trade efficiency. The partnership will provide XTransfer's over 550,000 clients and their buyers with more payment and collection options. Additionally, clients can make payments and collect funds through CHATS or FPS, the local clearing network in Hong Kong, offering convenience similar to local bank transfers.In recent years, trade exchanges between China and ASEAN have become increasingly close. According to data from XTransfer, from January to September 2024, the amount received by small and medium-sized foreign trade enterprises on the XTransfer platform from ASEAN grew by 80% compared to the previous year. The partnership between XTransfer and OCBC will address this growth in international trade by SMEs, and help them capture opportunities in trade and capital flow between China and ASEAN.XTransfer continues to build its global payment infrastructure for foreign trade through partnerships with renowned international banks and financial institutions. This partnership with OCBC brings XTransfer a new upgrade in its global payment infrastructure, offering substantial benefits to global cross-border traders. By utilising therovided by OCBC Hong Kong, buyers can easily make payments in various currencies to overseas suppliers and collect funds from worldwide customers. This partnership is expected to enhance cross-border trade by significantly broadening the payment methods and scope for SMEs.Hashtag: #XTransfer #OCBC #Partnership #SMEs #Crossborder #Payments

About XTransfer

XTransfer, World's Leading & China's No.1 B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, is dedicated to providing SMEs with secure, compliant, fast, convenient and low-cost foreign trade payment & fund collection solutions, significantly reducing the cost of global expansion and enhancing global competitiveness. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Shanghai and has branches in Hong Kong SAR, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, the UAE, Nigeria, etc. XTransfer has obtained local payment licenses in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Australia. With more than 550,000 enterprise clients, XTransfer has become the industry No.1 in China.By cooperating with well-known multinational banks and financial institutions, XTransfer has built a unified global multi-currency clearing network and built a data-based, automated, Internet-based and intelligent anti-money laundering risk control infrastructure centred on small and medium enterprises. XTransfer uses technology as a bridge to link large financial institutions and small and medium enterprises around the world, allowing SMEs to enjoy the same level of cross-border financial services as large multinational corporations.XTransfer completed its Series D financing in September 2021 and achieved unicorn status. The Company possesses a diverse composition of international investors, including D1 Capital Partners LP, Telstra Ventures, China Merchants Venture, eWTP Capital, Yunqi Capital, Gaorong Capital, 01VC, MindWorks and Lavender Hill Capital Partners.For more information:





About OCBC

OCBC is the longest established Singapore bank, formed in 1932 from the merger of three local banks, the oldest of which was founded in 1912. It is one of the world's most highly-rated banks, with Aa1 by Moody's and AA- by both Fitch and S&P. Recognised for its financial strength and stability, OCBC is consistently ranked among the World's Top 50 Safest Banks by Global Finance and has been named Best Managed Bank in Singapore by The Asian Banker.

OCBC is the second largest financial services group in Southeast Asia by assets. The Group offers a broad array of commercial banking, specialist financial and wealth management services, ranging from consumer, corporate, investment, private and transaction banking to treasury, insurance, asset management and stockbroking services.

OCBC's private banking services are provided by its wholly-owned subsidiary Bank of Singapore, which operates on a unique open-architecture product platform to source for the best-in-class products to meet its clients' goals. Its insurance subsidiary, Great Eastern Holdings, is the oldest and most established life insurance group in Singapore and Malaysia. Its asset management subsidiary, Lion Global Investors, is one of the leading asset management companies in Southeast Asia. Its brokerage subsidiary, OCBC Securities, is one of the leading securities firms in Singapore.

The Group's key markets are Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Greater China. It has close to 420 branches and representative offices in 19 countries and regions.

For more information, please visit

