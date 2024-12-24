Top 10 Bollywood Movies Of 2024: 10 Most Successful Theatrical Releases Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top 10 bollywood movies of 2024: Check out the 10 most successful theatrical releases this year. It has been listed by their profit percentage, from number 10 to number 1.
Singham Again
Plot: Similar to the Ramayana, Singham and his team face a mysterious enemy while trying to rescue his wife.
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone
Budget: ₹350 crore
Business: ₹372.4 crore
Profit percentage: 6.40
Where to watch: Amazon Prime video (Releasing on December 27)
Bad Newz
Plot: A woman struggles with pregnancy complications after learning she is pregnant by two different men.
Cast: Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk
Budget: ₹80 crore
Business: ₹113.75 crore
Profit percentage: 42.19
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video Also Read
| Top 10 Disney+ Hotstar web series released in 2024 Fighter
Plot: Shamsher Pathania achieves his dream of joining the Indian Air Force. Facing tough challenges, he must overcome his limits to prove himself as a true hero.
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Rishabh Sawhney
Budget: ₹250 crore
Business: ₹358.83 crore
Profit percentage: 43.53
Where to watch: Netflix
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Plot: A robotics engineer in Los Angeles falls in love with a smart female robot, thinking she's human. Heartbroken, he returns to India but later decides to marry her.
Cast: Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia
Budget: ₹75 crore
Business: ₹139 crore
Profit percentage: 85.33
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video Also Read
| Top 10 Amazon Prime Video web series released in 2024 Crew
Plot: Three flight attendants get trapped in a gold smuggling ring and fight to escape.
Cast: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon
Budget: ₹75 crore
Business: ₹151.35 crore
Profit percentage: 101.80
Where to watch: Netflix
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Plot: In Kolkata, Rooh Baba enters a haunted estate and faces two angry ghosts, both claiming to be Manjulika.
Budget: ₹150 crore
Business: ₹389.28 crore
Profit percentage: 159.52
Where to watch: Netflix (Releasing on December 27)
Munjya
Plot: A young man visiting his village discovers a family secret and a vengeful spirit, Munjya, who wants to marry him. He must now fight to save himself and his love.
Budget: ₹30 crore
Business: ₹125 crore
Profit percentage: 316.67
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Article 370
Plot: Following an incident in Kashmir, an intelligence agent is assigned a secret mission by the PM's joint secretary to counter terrorism by nullifying Article 370.
Budget: ₹20 crore
Business: ₹105.01 crore
Profit percentage: 425.05
Where to watch: Netflix Also Read
| Top 10 ZEE5 web series released in 2024 Shaitaan
Plot: A family outing turns horrifying when a teenage daughter is possessed by an intruder, forcing her to follow dark and dangerous commands.
Budget: ₹40 crore
Business: ₹213.55 crore
Profit percentage: 433.88
Where to watch: Netflix
Stree 2
Plot: The town of Chanderi is haunted again, with women being abducted by a headless monster. Vicky and his friends must once again protect their town and loved ones.
Budget: ₹60 crore
Business: ₹857.15 crore
Profit percentage: 1,328.58
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
MENAFN24122024007365015876ID1109026471
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.