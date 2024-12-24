عربي


Top 10 Bollywood Movies Of 2024: 10 Most Successful Theatrical Releases Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, And More

12/24/2024 5:00:51 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top 10 bollywood movies of 2024: Check out the 10 most successful theatrical releases this year. It has been listed by their profit percentage, from number 10 to number 1.

Singham Again

Plot: Similar to the Ramayana, Singham and his team face a mysterious enemy while trying to rescue his wife.

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

Budget: ₹350 crore

Business: ₹372.4 crore

Profit percentage: 6.40

Where to watch: Amazon Prime video (Releasing on December 27)

Bad Newz

Plot: A woman struggles with pregnancy complications after learning she is pregnant by two different men.

Cast: Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk

Budget: ₹80 crore

Business: ₹113.75 crore

Profit percentage: 42.19

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Shamsher Pathania achieves his dream of joining the Indian Air Force. Facing tough challenges, he must overcome his limits to prove himself as a true hero.

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Rishabh Sawhney

Budget: ₹250 crore

Business: ₹358.83 crore

Profit percentage: 43.53

Where to watch: Netflix

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Plot: A robotics engineer in Los Angeles falls in love with a smart female robot, thinking she's human. Heartbroken, he returns to India but later decides to marry her.

Cast: Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia

Budget: ₹75 crore

Business: ₹139 crore

Profit percentage: 85.33

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Three flight attendants get trapped in a gold smuggling ring and fight to escape.

Cast: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon

Budget: ₹75 crore

Business: ₹151.35 crore

Profit percentage: 101.80

Where to watch: Netflix

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Plot: In Kolkata, Rooh Baba enters a haunted estate and faces two angry ghosts, both claiming to be Manjulika.

Budget: ₹150 crore

Business: ₹389.28 crore

Profit percentage: 159.52

Where to watch: Netflix (Releasing on December 27)

Munjya

Plot: A young man visiting his village discovers a family secret and a vengeful spirit, Munjya, who wants to marry him. He must now fight to save himself and his love.

Budget: ₹30 crore

Business: ₹125 crore

Profit percentage: 316.67

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Article 370

Plot: Following an incident in Kashmir, an intelligence agent is assigned a secret mission by the PM's joint secretary to counter terrorism by nullifying Article 370.

Budget: ₹20 crore

Business: ₹105.01 crore

Profit percentage: 425.05

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot: A family outing turns horrifying when a teenage daughter is possessed by an intruder, forcing her to follow dark and dangerous commands.

Budget: ₹40 crore

Business: ₹213.55 crore

Profit percentage: 433.88

Where to watch: Netflix

Stree 2

Plot: The town of Chanderi is haunted again, with women being abducted by a headless monster. Vicky and his friends must once again protect their town and loved ones.

Budget: ₹60 crore

Business: ₹857.15 crore

Profit percentage: 1,328.58

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Live Mint

