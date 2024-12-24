Hong Kong offers bounties for six pro-democracy activists amid crackdown

(MENAFN) Hong Kong authorities have placed bounties on six pro-democracy activists accused of endangering national security, in the latest crackdown to illustrate the hub's shrinking tolerance for dissent.



The statement by police on Tuesday is the third time authorities have offered a prize of one million Hong Kong dollars (USD130,000) for information leading to the arrest of pro-democracy activists located overseas.



The Chinese territory's wanted list currently includes 19 campaigners suspected of loosely defined acts like as secession, subversion, or cooperation.



According to Hong Kong's Secretary for Security, Chris Tang, the activists put national security at risk by campaigning for sanctions against Hong Kong authorities and judges.



Tony Chung, former head of the pro-Hong Kong independence group Studentlocalism, Joseph Tay, founder of the Canada-based advocacy organization Hongkonger Station, and Carmen Lau of the Hong Kong Democracy Council are among the new campaigners.





