Shura Council Participates In AIPU Executive Committee Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Shura Council participated in 36th meeting of the Executive Committee of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU), held at the Arab League's headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, yesterday.

Member of the Shura Council and Member of the Executive Committee of the AIPU H E Dr. Sultan bin Hassan Al Dhabet Al Dosari represented Shura Council at the meeting.

The meeting discussed the report of the AIPU Secretary-General, the report of the Arab Parliamentary Excellence Committee, and the draft agenda of the 38th of the AIPU. The meeting also discussed mechanisms for developing the work of the AIPU and amending the charter.

The Committee addressed the developments in the Palestinian territories, condemning the continued Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories, and the heinous crimes it is committing against the Palestinian brethren, calling for the need for international intervention to stop this barbaric aggression, impose sanctions on Israel, and hold it accountable for all ongoing crimes and violations.

On the sidelines of the committee's meetings, the Shura Council participated in the coordination meeting of the Gulf legislative councils, during which a number of topics on the executive committee's agenda were reviewed.