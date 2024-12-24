Qatar Attends Meeting Of Arab Cyber Security Ministers Council

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: President of the National Security Agency (NCSA) H E Eng. Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki led the State of Qatar's delegation at the first meeting of the Arab Cyber Security Ministers Council, held yesterday in Riyadh, said a statement.

The council addressed several key topics, including the adoption of its organisational structure and the approval of a proposal to develop a unified Arab cybersecurity strategy.

The meeting also discussed timelines for upcoming joint Arab cyber drills, notably the second drill, which the State of Qatar will host in the last quarter of 2025.