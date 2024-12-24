Qatar Attends Meeting Of Arab Cyber Security Ministers Council
Date
12/24/2024 2:16:50 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: President of the National cyber Security Agency (NCSA) H E Eng. Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki led the State of Qatar's delegation at the first meeting of the Arab Cyber Security Ministers Council, held yesterday in Riyadh, said a statement.
The council addressed several key topics, including the adoption of its organisational structure and the approval of a proposal to develop a unified Arab cybersecurity strategy.
The meeting also discussed timelines for upcoming joint Arab cyber drills, notably the second drill, which the State of Qatar will host in the last quarter of 2025.
MENAFN24122024000063011010ID1109026125
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.