(MENAFN) Ukrainian officials are reportedly “starting to believe” that the ongoing conflict with Russia could be resolved next year, a senior member of President Vladimir Zelensky’s told a news agency. This optimism is attributed to US President-elect Donald Trump’s public statements about pursuing a settlement.



During his campaign, pledged to end the conflict within 24 hours of assuming office, though he later acknowledged that achieving this may take more time. While Trump has not disclosed detailed plans, leaks and comments from his advisers indicate he may push for a ceasefire along the current line of contact. It is suggested that Trump could leverage US military aid to Ukraine to encourage Zelensky to engage in negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



The Ukrainian official acknowledged that without Trump’s repeated remarks on peace talks, “I wouldn’t believe we’re anywhere close to negotiations.” However, they expressed skepticism about reaching any agreement with Putin.



Since 2022, Zelensky has taken a hardline stance, rejecting compromises with Russia. He has insisted on reclaiming Ukraine’s 1991 borders, which include Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye, by force. Additionally, Zelensky has promoted a “peace formula” that demands Russia relinquish these territories, pay reparations, and submit officials to war crimes tribunals. Moscow has categorically dismissed all of these conditions.

