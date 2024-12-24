Ukrainian officials anticipate possible resolution to conflict in 2024
Date
12/24/2024 2:15:12 AM
(MENAFN) Ukrainian officials are reportedly “starting to believe” that the ongoing conflict with Russia could be resolved next year, a senior member of President Vladimir Zelensky’s government told a news agency. This optimism is attributed to US President-elect Donald Trump’s public statements about pursuing a settlement.
During his campaign, trump pledged to end the conflict within 24 hours of assuming office, though he later acknowledged that achieving this may take more time. While Trump has not disclosed detailed plans, leaks and comments from his advisers indicate he may push for a ceasefire along the current line of contact. It is suggested that Trump could leverage US military aid to Ukraine to encourage Zelensky to engage in negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Ukrainian official acknowledged that without Trump’s repeated remarks on peace talks, “I wouldn’t believe we’re anywhere close to negotiations.” However, they expressed skepticism about reaching any agreement with Putin.
Since 2022, Zelensky has taken a hardline stance, rejecting compromises with Russia. He has insisted on reclaiming Ukraine’s 1991 borders, which include Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye, by force. Additionally, Zelensky has promoted a “peace formula” that demands Russia relinquish these territories, pay reparations, and submit officials to war crimes tribunals. Moscow has categorically dismissed all of these conditions.
MENAFN24122024000045016755ID1109026112
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.