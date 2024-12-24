Ukraine shoots down 47 Russian drones in overnight attack, 25 deviate off course

(MENAFN) Ukraine's Defense Forces shot down 47 Russian drones overnight Monday, and 25 decoy attack drones deviated off course. That’s in accordance with the Air Force Command, Ukrinform states.



“From 10:00 on December 22 to 09:00 on December 23, 2024, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 72 Shahed one-way attack UAVs and other types of drones, launched from Bryansk and Orel in Russia,” the report stated.



As of 09:00, it has been approved that 47 Shahed assault UAVs and other kinds of drones were shot down over Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and Odesa areas.



Air defense forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups successfully repelled the attack. Because of active countermeasures (e-warfare), 25 enemy drones diverted off course, causing no damage to the ground.



In Khmelnytskyi and Kyiv areas, private businesses and individual’s houses were affected by drone debris, with no dead or wounded individuals stated.



