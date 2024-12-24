US Falling Behind China In Race To Nuclear Fusion

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China is moving with awesome speed to take the global lead in realizing nuclear fusion as a commercial source. With the scheduled completion of the Comprehensive Research Facility for Fusion (CRAFT) in Hefei Province in 2025, China will possess a unique scientific and engineering infrastructure for its fusion effort.

A prototype fusion power plant, the China Fusion Engineering Test Reactor, is on the drawing boards, and a key intermediate step, the Burning Plasma Test Reactor , will go into operation in 2027. China's EAST fusion reactor holds the record for plasma containment; and other important fusion experiments are in progress in different locations of the country.

Given the stream of positive fusion news from China, one cannot avoid asking: Where is the US? Due largely to the shameful lack of commitment from the Federal government, the US is in danger of losing the world leadership position in fusion which it had occupied for nearly three-quarters of a century.

This is nothing less than a scandal, given all the talk in Washington about maintaining the US edge in technology vis-à-vis China. Fortunately for the US, private sector investments in fusion have grown dramatically, and US private companies are moving ahead with a variety of ambitious and promising projects aimed at achieving commercial power generation by fusion in the not-too-distant future.

We asked Andrew Holland, CEO of the Fusion Industry Association (FIA), for his take on the situation of fusion in the US and China. The FIA has established itself as the voice of the private fusion industry worldwide.

The present interview follows up an earlier one that Asia Times published in January 2021 in three installments, which can be read here , here and here . Asia Times Senior Science correspondent Jonathan Tennenbaum conducted the interview.

JT: In the Fusion Industry Association's White Paper ,“Bringing Fusion to the US Grid”, you wrote about the need for a decisive shift in prioritization of fusion R&D by the US government. And you contrast the lack of sufficient support by the US government to fusion with China's ambitious fusion program, which is moving ahead rapidly. How would you compare the fusion effort in the US with what's going on in China?

AH: The US has been a global leader in fusion since the very beginning of fusion research by governments back in the '50s. The United States, first working with the UK and then with Japan and Europe as well, has always been the leading country in pushing forward research, first in plasma physics, and then concerning how to move towards a fusion energy break-even power plant.

China has not been a player in that until the last 20 years or so. When China joined the ITER (International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor) program just over 20 years ago, China started to make investments to bring China up to world leader status. Investments in experiments, into infrastructure and also into people – plasma physicists and the institutions that are necessary to train them and to build and run experiments.

This also came at a time of relative openness in the global system. A lot of the leading Chinese scientists have done work in US and European labs and Japanese labs. There is a long history of collaboration, both in ITER and elsewhere.

The US program on fusion has always been ambitious, but perhaps lacking in funding to allow follow through, is what I would say. There are a couple of things I think are important to say.

For seven straight years now, Congress has appropriated more money every year into the Department of Energy's Fusion Energy Science Program. So there has been a growth in funding into fusion, sometimes in significant jumps, sometimes in relatively small jumps.

Along with that has come new legal authorizations, directing the Department of Energy to create not only a fusion science program but a program that has the mission of delivering fusion energy-delivering a pilot plant. There has been a slow move towards commercialization.

Unfortunately, the US program is pretty heavy on legacy-funded programs. There is an expression here in [Washington] DC that there are certain mortgages that the DOE has to spend on every year and which take up a very significant portion of that funding.

These programs are focused largely on legacy R&D programs, rather than forward-thinking commercially relevant programs. So it's very hard to say we're transitioning a DOE program when the vast majority of the program and budget goes to spending on these mortgages.

Spending on these programs may be important for many reasons, like basic science and understanding of plasma physics, but really aren't that important for the actual commercialization of fusion energy.

At the same time, some new programs have been authorized and started in the Department of Energy. Notable among them are public-private partnerships, like the INFUSE (Innovation Network for Fusion Energy) program and the milestone-based public-private partnership.

There is also a new program called Fusion Innovative Research Engine (FIRE) Collaboratives, which are research centers that are focused on the key problems for commercialization - things like materials and fuel cycle and so forth. But the actual funding for these programs is still a smaller percentage than the legacy programs. So we haven't yet seen this transition.

Now, China isn't bound by these legacy programs nearly as much, and has been able to make investments focused towards building a commercialization program.

Basically, if you look at the US in the late 20-10s, there was a request from the then Undersecretary for Science Paul Dabbar to the fusion community, saying, essentially,“give me a community plan for what to do with the fusion program. Everybody should come together, and give us the consensus.” And they did.

The result was a long-range plan, delivered very early in 2021, that laid out the steps and programs and investments that needed to be made, to start to deliver a fusion pilot plant. Shortly thereafter, the US National Academy of Sciences put out their own report saying: okay, this is what you need to do to deliver a pilot plant.

Ironically, in fact, that's about the same time that the Fusion Industry Association (FIA) was officially formed. We became an independent association in May 2021. Then, in March of 2022, the White House hosted a fusion summit and declared what they call a Bold Decadal Vision for commercial fusion.

So the US fusion community and the US government have a plan for what they need to do to deliver a pilot fusion power plant and bring fusion energy to the stage of commercialization. The challenge is, that the actual budget of the Fusion Energy Science Program has basically not changed at all.

The truth is, we have all the plans we need; we just need to implement them. We need Congress to fund the money. We need the President to request the funds sufficient to do the job. And then you turn around and look across the Pacific to China.