French PM Unveils New Cabinet, Including Two Former Prime Ministers

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, Dec 24 (IANS) French Prime Francois Bayrou unveiled a new government, appointing two former prime ministers, Manuel Valls and Elisabeth Borne, to his cabinet, according to a press release from the Elysee.

Bayrou has downsised the new to 14 full ministries. Valls will head the of Overseas Territories, while Borne will lead the Ministry of National Education, Higher Education and Research, Xinhua news agency reported.

Three ministers from the previous administration led by Michel Barnier will retain their positions, including Bruno Retailleau as interior minister, Sebastian Lecornu as minister of armed forces, and Jean-Noel Barrot as minister of Europe and foreign affairs.

Four female ministers from Barnier's government have also joined Bayrou's cabinet. Rachida Dati will oversee the Ministry of Culture, while Catherine Vautrin takes on the portfolio of minister of work, health, solidarities and families. Agnes Pannier-Runacher remains in charge of the Ministry of Ecological Transition, Biodiversity, Forest, Sea and Fisheries. Annie Genevard has been appointed minister of agriculture and food sovereignty.

To work out a 2025 budget, Bayrou selected Eric Lombard as the new minister of economy, finance and industrial and digital sovereignty.

Following the announcement, Bayrou expressed pride in the newly formed cabinet, describing it as "a collective of experience to reconcile and renew trust with all French people" in a post on his X account.

French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Bayrou as prime minister on December 13, following Barnier's ouster in a vote of no confidence on December 4.

The first Council of Ministers under the new government is scheduled for January 3, 2025.