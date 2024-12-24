Swat Valley Jolted By Earthquake Tremors Once Again

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Tremors were felt in Mingora and surrounding areas of Swat Valley, with the earthquake registering a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter scale, according to the Seismological Center in Islamabad. The quake originated at a depth of 225 kilometers.

This follows similar tremors experienced in Swat and nearby regions just a day earlier. That earthquake also measured 4.2 on the Richter scale but with a shallower depth of 165 kilometers. The epicenter was reported to be in the border region of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan.

People of the area rushed out of their homes while reciting the verses of holy Quran after feeling earthquake tremors.

No loss of life or property has been reported in the area.

A 2.3 magnitude earthquake hit different parts of Karachi a few days ago. The tremors were felt in Clifton, I. I. Chundrigar Road, Saddar, North Nazimabad, and other areas.

Earlier, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of the country. The quake was felt in Islamabad, Lahore its surrounding areas, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.