“500500” Hospital Project To Enhance Cancer Care, Says Egyptian PM

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Prime Mostafa Madbouly convened a meeting on Tuesday to review the progress of the new National Cancer Institute in Zayed, known as the“500500 Hospital.” The Prime Minister emphasised the hospital's critical role in enhancing cancer services in Egypt.

The meeting included Mohamed Ayman Ashour, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research; Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of Finance; El-Sayed Kandil, President of Helwan University; Abdel Aziz Konsowa, President of Alexandria University; Mohamed Sami Abdel Sadek, President of Cairo University; Mostafa Refaat, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Universities; and other senior officials.

During the meeting, Minister Ashour provided an update on the project, detailing a partnership agreement between the Institute and the Freiburg University Cancer Center in Germany. This collaboration is designed to foster joint Egyptian-German scientific cooperation, with the aim of improving cancer care in Egypt and across Africa. The agreement covers hospital equipment and operations, as well as a range of training programs to facilitate the sharing of expertise.

Ashour also spoke about a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the new National Cancer Institute and Siemens, which will focus on using artificial intelligence, research, innovation, and training and development. He further referenced an MOU with Oxford University, aimed at developing gene therapy for cancer at the“500500” Hospital.

Minister Ashour highlighted the National Cancer Institute's role in implementing several presidential health initiatives, including the initiative to support Egyptian women's health, under which 4,000 patients were examined in 2023. He added that the Institute had performed over 10,000 surgeries as part of an initiative to eliminate surgical waiting lists, and had also administered approximately 54,000 radiation therapy sessions.

Ashour outlined the initial medical operational plan for the“500500 Hospital,” which is set to launch soon. This first phase will focus on diagnosing and treating cancers affecting the breast, prostate, cervix, colon, and lymph nodes. The plan includes a chemotherapy unit with 64 chair/day-stay beds, 4 intermediate care beds, and 20 inpatient beds, supported by dispensing and clinical pharmacies. Additionally, a one-day surgery unit for tumours will be established, equipped with 4 operating rooms, 40 day-stay beds, 2 intermediate care beds, and 3 rooms for minimally invasive surgical procedures.

The Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research presented images of the advanced diagnostic and therapeutic medical equipment being installed at the hospital. He stressed that the hospital's management and operations would adhere to the latest global standards in the field of cancer treatment.

Other matters discussed during the meeting included the acceptance of international students into Egyptian universities for the 2024/2025 academic year, at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Officials noted a significant increase in the number of international students choosing to study in Egypt this year.

Finally, the meeting covered progress on the modernization of Egypt's cultural offices abroad. Those offices are deemed crucial in providing educational services, organising cultural events and activities, and supporting educational partnerships with other countries, in order to promote and strengthen Egypt's global presence.



