Gaza Government Highlights Israel's Systematic War Crimes

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Office in Gaza has accused the Israeli of providing full support for the theft of humanitarian aid, aiming to starve civilians and create an economic crisis. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the office described these actions as part of a broader, systematic plan that has been ongoing for 445 days as part of what they termed a“genocidal crime.”

According to the office, the Israeli occupation is directly and systematically targeting humanitarian aid convoys, preventing their entry, obstructing them, and enabling their theft through mercenary and outlaw groups. The statement asserted that these actions constitute war crimes under the Geneva Conventions, international law, and international humanitarian law.

The Gaza Government Media Office also called for urgent intervention from the international community, the United Nations, and human rights and humanitarian organizations to ensure the uninterrupted flow of aid into Gaza and to increase aid shipments to end the occupation's systematic policy of starvation.

In a related development, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that the Israeli occupation forces committed three massacres in the past 24 hours, resulting in 21 deaths and 51 injuries. This brings the total death toll from Israeli aggression since October 7, 2023, to 45,338, with over 107,000 injuries. The ministry added that Israeli forces have been intensifying their attacks on hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip, particularly targeting the Indonesian, Kamal Adwan, and Al-Awda hospitals, with the aim of putting them out of service.

The Ministry of Health stated that Israeli forces forced the evacuation of patients from the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza and continued to bomb Kamal Adwan Hospital relentlessly, causing extensive damage and leaving shrapnel scattered within the hospital grounds. The Ministry urged international and UN institutions to intervene urgently to protect Gaza's health infrastructure amid these ongoing attacks by Israeli forces.



