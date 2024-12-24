Alert: Potential December 24 Demonstration Near The U.S. Embassy In Panama
12/24/2024 2:11:42 PM
Several groups have called for demonstrations near the U.S. Embassy on December 24 in response to recent comments made by the U.S. President-elect regarding the Panama Canal. The Embassy will be closed to the public on December 24-25 for scheduled holidays. As a precaution, however, access to the compound will be restricted for Embassy employees on December 24.
Actions to Take Should Demonstrations Occur:
Avoid demonstrations.
Monitor local media for updates.
Exercise caution when traveling and plan routes accordingly.
Contact local authorities (dial 911) for any immediate health or safety concerns.
Register for STEP (link below) and refer to our website for the latest alerts and messages for U.S. citizens.
For assistance:
U.S. Embassy Panama City, Panama
+507 317-5000
...
State Department – Consular Affairs
+1 (888)407-4747 or +1 (202)501-4444
Enroll in Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates
Panama Country Information
