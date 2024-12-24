Alert: Potential December 24 Demonstration Near The U.S. Embassy In Panama

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Several groups have called for demonstrations near the U.S. Embassy on December 24 in response to recent comments made by the U.S. President-elect regarding the Panama Canal. The Embassy will be closed to the public on December 24-25 for scheduled holidays. As a precaution, however, access to the compound will be restricted for Embassy employees on December 24.

Actions to Take Should Demonstrations Occur:

Avoid demonstrations.

Monitor local for updates.

Exercise caution when traveling and plan routes accordingly.

Contact local authorities (dial 911) for any immediate health or safety concerns.

