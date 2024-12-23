Miningnewsbreaks IBN, Miningnewswire To Expand Reach Of VRIC 2025

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) IBN , a multifaceted communications organization connecting companies to the community through 60+ brands, today announced that it was selected as the official partner for the

Vancouver Resource Investment 2025

(“VRIC”), organized by

Cambridge House International , a leading producer of resource investing and in North America. In addition, IBN's subsidiary MiningNewsWire (“MNW”) will serve as the official newswire for the event, which is slated to take place at the Vancouver Centre West on Jan.19-20, 2025.

“The upcoming VRIC conference is a truly unique event offering world-class educational and networking opportunities, as well as collaborative chances throughout the resource investing landscape. Several evolving factors in the global economy are combining to usher in the next major bull run in the commodities sector,” said Jay Martin, CEO and president of Cambridge House and VRIC host.“We are excited to collaborate with IBN and look forward to leveraging their professional expertise to reach a broader audience and generate greater public engagement.”

To view the full press release, visit



