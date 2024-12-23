Jordanian Professor Wins Best Research Paper In Qatari Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Dec. 23 (Petra) – Saleh Bazi, a faculty member in the Marketing Department at the Faculty of Business at Yarmouk University, has won the award for Best Research Paper at the 2024 Entrepreneurship for Sustainability and Impact Conference, organized by Qatar University.According to a university statement, Bazi won the award for his scientific study titled "Ethical Perceptions and Relationship Quality in Continued Use of AI-Driven Chatbots."The research explores the impact of the Unified Theory of Acceptance and Use of on customer experiences with chat programs on social commerce websites, focusing on relationship quality, ethical perceptions, and continued use of chatbots.The study data was collected through a survey from social commerce customers in the United States, using partial least squares structural equation modeling for the research model.The results revealed significant positive impacts of performance expectancy, effort expectancy, self-motivation, and habit on relationship quality. However, social influence had an insignificant effect, while facilitating conditions had a negative effect on relationship quality.The study also found that customers' ethical perceptions positively affected both relationship quality and continued use of chat programs. The practical applications derived from this study can help companies improve the implementation of chatbots, enhance customer relationships, and address ethical concerns.