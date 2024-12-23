Shop Qatar 2025 To Be Held From Jan 1 To Feb 1

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar residents and visitors will have the opportunity to explore new retail destinations and revisit iconic ones at the highly-anticipated Shop Qatar 2025, set to take place from January 1 to February 1.

Dubbed as Qatar's biggest shopping festival, Visit Qatar noted that the month-long event is set to feature a host of attractions, including live shows, family-friendly entertainment, interactive activations, promotions, and raffle draws offering prizes ranging from cash to brand-new cars.

According to Visit Qatar, this annual shopping extravaganza has grown to become a highlight of the country's retail and entertainment calendar. One of the key participants this year is Old Doha Port, a vibrant hub featuring approximately 100 shops and boutiques, dozens of cafes and restaurants, and 150 hotel apartments.

The Port's Mina District, known for its retail outlets and restaurants, is expected to draw large crowds, while the colourful Box Park, a striking development made from shipping containers, adds a unique charm to the venue.

Visitors to the area can also explore the Flag Plaza, a picturesque community space near the Museum of Islamic Art Park that celebrates cultural exchange with its display of 119 national flags alongside the European Union, United Nations, and Gulf Co-operation Council flags.

Another venue in this year's festival is Abu Sidra Mall, a 92,000sqm premium shopping destination. The mall houses more than 200 retail outlets, extensive indoor and outdoor food courts, and various entertainment options, including the largest premium LuLu Hypermarket in the GCC. It is learnt that its expansive offerings are expected to make it a prime spot for shoppers during the festival.

To the northeast, Al Khor Mall will welcome visitors with its array of around 100 outlets, including dining options, clothing stores, a cinema, and a family entertainment centre. This over 55,000sqm mall provides a blend of shopping and leisure, making it a popular destination for families, including those from Doha.

Ezdan Mall's Wukair branch in Wakrah will also participate, offering a comprehensive shopping experience with a mix of fast-fashion brands and region-exclusive retail selections. Known for its convenience and variety, the mall has become a go-to spot for fashion-forward shoppers.

Shop Qatar 2025 also highlights the ease of access provided by the Doha Metro, which connects several major malls, including City Center Mall, Mall of Qatar, Place Vendôme, and Villaggio. High-end retail enthusiasts can explore luxury destinations like Doha Oasis, The Gate Mall, Al Hazm, and Doha Festival City, all of which will showcase their exclusive collections during the festival.

Visit Qatar noted that the festival's opening day often features a unique celebration, including a captivating entertainment show and roving performers to welcome shoppers.

