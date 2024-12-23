PARTNER Real Estate Welcomes Katherine Torres, A Seasoned Professional Specializing In Seniors And Probate Real Estate

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PARTNER proudly introduced Katherine Torres , one of its newest agents, at the PARTNER Real Estate Brand Launch held on December 12, 2024, at The Turnip Rose Promenade in Costa Mesa, Orange County. Katherine, an experienced real estate professional, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise, particularly in serving the senior market, navigating probate and trust transactions, and delivering exceptional value to buyers.Katherine Torres: A Trusted Partner in Real EstateWith a career dedicated to providing personalized service and delivering results, Katherine Torres has built a reputation as a trusted advocate for her clients. Her specialties include:Senior Market Expertise: Katherine is passionate about helping seniors make critical housing decisions, such as downsizing or relocating, with compassion and expertise.Probate and Trust Transactions: Certified in probate and trust real estate, Katherine understands the intricate timelines and rules, guiding clients seamlessly through the process.Market Knowledge for Buyers: Her extensive experience and market insights empower buyers to make informed decisions and find properties that align with their goals.“Joining PARTNER Real Estate allows me to elevate the level of service I provide to my clients,” Katherine said.“With access to unparalleled resources and a collaborative team, I'm confident we'll achieve extraordinary results together.”Dedication Backed by ExcellenceKatherine specializes in senior markets, probate, trusts, divorce, distressed properties, and short sales. Her expertise in investments, financing, and negotiations enables her to handle complex transactions with precision and care.Her passion extends beyond real estate; Katherine and her team proudly support Children's Hospital Los Angeles, donating a portion of every sale to this impactful organization.Event HighlightsCelebrating Growth: Katherine's addition to PARTNER Real Estate exemplifies the company's commitment to recruiting top-tier talent dedicated to client success.Vision for Excellence: The brand launch event underscored PARTNER Real Estate's focus on empowering agents, elevating client experiences, and expanding its reach across Southern California.About PARTNER Real EstatePARTNER Real Estate is a premier Southern California-based company redefining the real estate experience through collaboration, innovation, and client-focused solutions. By empowering agents like Katherine Torres, PARTNER Real Estate ensures every client receives exceptional service tailored to their unique needs.For more information about PARTNER Real Estate or Katherine Torres, visit

