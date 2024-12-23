Arabi Club, Caricature Association Organize Exhibition Coinciding With Khaleejizain26

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Shahad Kamal

KUWAIT, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- Al-Arabi Club hosted on Monday, a caricature for the Arabian Gulf Cup (KhaleejiZain 26), organized in collaboration with the Kuwaiti Caricature Association.

The Exhibition featured the participation of over 40 artists from elite caricature artists across the Gulf countries, Yemen, and Iraq.

The sponsor of the exhibition, Ahmad Al-Youssef Al-Sabah, Head of Kuwait Association expressed to KUNA, his happiness at being present at the exhibition, which showcases impressive paintings and drawings by artists from all the countries participating in the ongoing tournament.

For his part, the President of the Kuwaiti Caricature Association, Mohammad Thalab, told KUNA that the exhibition will continue for three days, emphasizing the association's commitment to cooperating with all sectors, including sports, to serve Kuwait, especially during important events, and to integrate the artistic and cultural aspects into sports.

The exhibition, which included more than 80 portrait drawings of former players, media personalities, and beautiful caricatures related to sports, was attended by several football stars in Kuwait, sports enthusiasts, and art lovers. (end)

shd







MENAFN23122024000071011013ID1109025301