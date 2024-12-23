Global Flat Glass Market Set For 6.3% Growth, Reaching $51.36 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Flat Glass Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

With an expected growth from $37.73 billion in 2023 to $40.26 billion in 2024, the global flat glass market appears poised for significant expansion, registering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.7%. This notable historic period growth can be attributed to an acceleration in economic growth in emerging markets, increase in industrialization and manufacturing activities, and a surge in solar energy installations.

Will the Flat Glass Market Keep Rising to Meet Global Demand?

Projected to grow to $51.36 billion by 2028 at a compounded annual growth rate CAGR of 6.3%, it's clear that the flat glass market is expected to continue its dynamic growth in the coming years. The forecast period growth can be majorly attributed to an increase in global population and rapid urbanization, augmented growth in the construction industry, mounting demand for electronic displays and substantial investments in relevant sectors. During this forecast period, the industry is anticipated to focus on forging partnerships and collaborations, leveraging artificial intelligence in flat glass manufacturing, innovating newer products, concentrating on advanced digital camera systems in glass production and mounting focus on solar glass.

Find out more about these promising market trends and data in the detailed Flat Glass Global Market Report 2024

What Is Fueling the Flat Glass Market's Substantial Growth?

A key factor propelling the growth of the flat glass market is the increasing number of solar energy installations. Solar energy, which is the conversion of the sun's energy into thermal or electrical energy, is regarded as the cleanest and most abundant renewable energy source. Flat glass, a key component in solar units helping to convert solar energy into electricity, stands to benefit from this growth. In a bid to boost the manufacturing of high-efficiency solar plants, the Indian government, for instance, allocated a budget of $2.57 billion in December 2021. As a result, India produced 49.3 GW gigawatts of renewable solar energy in 2021, further driving the growth of the flat glass market.

Take a deeper look at these market drivers in the full Global Market Report:

Which Key Players Are Spearheading This Market Growth?

Several notable companies are making significant contributions to the growth of the flat glass market. Some of the major companies operating in this market are Sisecam Group, AGC Inc., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Vitro S.A.B. de C.V., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Cardinal Glass Industries Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd, CSG Holding Co. Ltd., China Glass Holding Ltd., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Cevital Group, and several more. These companies are not only contributing to the market growth but are also focusing on product innovation to strengthen their respective market positions.

What Emerging Trends Are Impacting the Flat Glass Market?

A key emerging trend seen in the flat glass market is the focus on new product innovations. Companies such as Nippon Sheet Glass have been launching antibacterial and antiviral coated glass such as NSG Purity. These glasses, boasting antiviral and antibacterial coatings, prevent up to 99.9% of viruses and bacteria from entering homes.

How Is the Global Flat Glass Market Segmented?

The flat glass market is segmented based on:

1 Product: Basic Float Glass, Toughened Glass, Coated Glass, Laminated Glass, Extra Clear Glass, and Other Products

2 Process: Float, Rolled Sheet

3 End User: Construction And Infrastructure, Automotive And Transportation, Solar Energy, and Other End-Use Industries

What Are the Regional Trends in the Flat Glass Market?

Asia-Pacific led the flat glass market in 2022, and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. However, the flat glass market spans across several other regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

