Oakendale Farm, Historic 435-Acre Equestrian Property In Virginia Hunt Country To Auction Via Concierge Auctions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Oakendale Farm, 2227 Penny Lane, The Plains, Middleburg Hunt Country, Virginia

William Lawrence Bottomley architectural masterpiece

Multiple guest houses and sophisticated dependencies

Exceptional equestrian facilities and protected viewsheds

Historic 435-acre estate in prime Virginia Hunt Country

The Estate is Set to Auction in Cooperation with John Coles of Thomas & Talbot Estate Properties and Laura Farrell of TTR Sotheby's International Realty

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oakendale , an extraordinary estate in prestigious Virginia Hunt Country-a region known for its rolling hills, farmland, and equestrian culture-is heading to auction next month via Concierge Auctions . Originally designed in 1938 by renowned architect William Lawrence Bottomley and crafted by master builder W. J. Hanback, the exceptional Colonial Revival stone manor will be offered in cooperation with John Coles of Thomas & Talbot Estate Properties and Laura Farrell of TTR Sotheby's International Realty. Listed for US$19.6 million, starting bids are expected between US$5 million and US$9 million, with bidding for the property set to open on 16 January and conclude during a live auction in New York City on 29 January.

Oakendale Farm epitomizes the quintessential Virginia Hunt Country lifestyle, capturing commanding views across the Bull Run to the Blue Ridge Mountains. The property entrance is from a quiet country road, just five minutes south of historic Middleburg, Virginia, providing a tranquil retreat while remaining close to local amenities.

The impressive interior of the manor house boasts wide, board walnut flooring throughout the formal living areas, a beautifully curved staircase in the foyer, and French doors leading out to the back gardens from the gracious living room. The library, with its handsome paneling, fireplace, and French doors to the gardens, offers an intimate setting for reading or relaxation. The elegant stone terrace, perfect for entertaining, features seating walls surrounded by boxwood gardens that draw the eye to the expansive views beyond. Additional highlights include a custom greenhouse, a five-bay garage with an upper-level entertainment room, a pool and pool house, and multiple dependencies such as a two-story office, guest house, and historic log cabin.

The second level of the manor house features a magnificent primary suite with a private porch for enjoying the glorious views, a sitting room, and two full baths. The remainder of this level offers three additional bedrooms, each with its own bath, as well as a two-bedroom suite with a sitting room and kitchenette, perfect for accommodating guests. This thoughtful layout provides ample space for both relaxation and entertaining.

“Oakendale Farm exemplifies Colonial Revival architecture at its finest,” said Coles.“The auction format provides an exceptional platform to connect this significant estate with buyers seeking both heritage and lifestyle-individuals who can truly appreciate the architectural pedigree and Virginia Hunt Country's timeless appeal.”

In addition to the main manor, Oakendale Farm consists of two tax parcels-a 333.19-acre and 102-acre lot, both protected by an easement with the Virginia Outdoors Foundation. The preservation ensures the estate's scenic beauty and historic integrity for generations to come.

“Oakendale Farm is an exceptional blend of historic architecture and modern luxury, set within one of Virginia's most desirable locales,” said Farrell.“Its proximity to Middleburg and the Orange County Hunt territory makes it a haven for those who enjoy the outdoors and equestrian pursuits. This auction presents a unique opportunity for a new owner to acquire a piece of Virginia's rich history, and we're excited to display this to a global audience with Concierge Auctions.”

Virginia Hunt Country provides an unparalleled blend of natural beauty and historical charm. Middleburg, known as the nation's horse and hunt capital, is just minutes away, offering excellent dining, boutique shopping, and cultural events. Outdoor enthusiasts will find themselves at home with access to hiking trails, equestrian facilities, and renowned horse shows. Nearby, the Blue Ridge Mountains offer endless opportunities for outdoor adventure and relaxation, from golf courses and vineyards to charming historic towns. For those seeking further amenities, Dulles International Airport is only a 45-minute drive, providing easy access to major cities along the East Coast.

Images of the property can be viewed here . All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions.

2227 Penny Lane is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Property and opportunity details provided by seller or others; buyer to verify. Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

###

Kari Hegarty

BerlinRosen

+1 845-548-9216

email us here

Oakendale Farm | The Plains, Middleburg Hunt Country, VA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.