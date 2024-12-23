Funeral Director And Community Leader William Villanova Shares Front-Line Pandemic Journey For NPR's Storycorps

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel Remained Open During Unprecedented Grief and Loss

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NEW YORK, December 23, 2024 - William Villanova, President of Frank E. Campell The Funeral Chapel, was invited to speak to NPR's StoryCorps, a national storytelling dedicated to preserving and sharing the personal stories that shape America.Villanova and his colleagues were on the front lines during the pandemic when funeral services were essential in helping families through unprecedented grief and loss. Bill and his team never wavered from his commitment to serving the tri-state area community. When the entire country was shut down, Frank E. Campbell's Directors, Funeral Services Assistants, and Facilities Team came to work and performed their sacred duties for families and loved ones.Founded in 2003, StoryCorps is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving personal stories that might otherwise go unheard. Each interview recorded by StoryCorps is archived at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress, ensuring these stories become part of the national historical record. In this StoryCorps interview, Villanova and Pescitelli reflected on their frontline role during the pandemic, navigating the operational challenges and the emotional impact of serving families in a time of heightened isolation, fear, and pandemic health concerns.“We are here as part of a bigger mission to serve the entire community. When people need services and a sense of connection, comfort, and dignity, no matter the circumstances, we remain open to welcoming everyone who enters through our doors. It's about being supportive and showing compassion in uncertain times,” said Villanova.Frank E. Campbell's feature in StoryCorps underscores the essential service funeral professionals around the country provided during the pandemic. It highlights the vital, often unseen contributions made by those who helped families navigate profound loss, ensuring they could grieve with dignity and adhere to their religious protocols.Lou Turco, President of the Sergeant's Benevolent Association, echoed these sentiments, stating,“Whenever it came to the security and operations of the funeral home, my interactions with William always highlighted his unwavering care and concern for everyone who turned to Frank E. Campbell during the COVID-19 pandemic. William and his staff were on the front lines during one of the most challenging times in our community, and the Frank E. Campbell team showed extraordinary commitment, ensuring that grieving families were cared for with excellence and compassion.”About Frank E. Campbell The Funeral ChapelFounded in 1898, Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel is the leading provider of funeral and memorial services in Manhattan for over 125 years. With a steadfast commitment to compassion, dignity, and integrity, the company has earned the trust of countless families during their most difficult times. Frank E. Campbell is dedicated to honoring traditions while providing personalized and meaningful tributes that celebrate the lives of loved ones.For more information about Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel, please visit .

