Fraction.Work Hits $10M ARR Milestone As Startups Embrace Fractional Talent

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fraction announced today it has crossed $10 million in annual recurring revenue, capping off a breakout year that saw the company more than triple its revenue from $3M to $10M+ in 2024.Since launching in 2022, Fraction has flipped the script on tech hiring by connecting startups with experienced US-based developers and marketers who work part-time but stick around long-term. The model caught fire quickly – within 6 months they hit $1M ARR, reached $6M by August 2024, then $7M in October before crossing $10M to close out the year."This milestone really shows how the industry is shifting," said Praveen Ghanta, Fraction's founder and CEO. "Startups are tired of the old hiring playbook – it's too slow and risky. We give them access to top US talent without the overhead, plus we handle all the project management headaches. They can focus on building great products without the risk of a bad hire or an offshore team going rogue."The company credits its rapid growth to its US-only talent network and hands-on approach to delivery. By keeping everything in US time zones and providing strong project management support, clients get faster results and better collaboration. Earlier this year, Fraction expanded beyond engineering to offer fractional marketing leaders, including CMOs, helping startups pair great product development with go-to-market expertise.Looking ahead, Fraction plans to grow its talent pool while adding new platform features. With integrated support for project management, architecture, and product strategy, the company aims to be the go-to solution for startups scaling quickly.For more information, visitAbout FractionFraction connects startups with elite US-based fractional developers, engineers, and marketers. By combining top talent with integrated project management, we help companies innovate faster without the burden of traditional hiring. Learn more at .

