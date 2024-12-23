FDI Cushions Brazil’S Widening Current Account Gap

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil faced a significant current account deficit of $3.060 billion in November 2024, marking a substantial increase from the $1.6 billion deficit recorded in November 2023.



This shift reflects ongoing economic challenges and changing global dynamics. The 12-month accumulated deficit reached $52.417 billion, equivalent to 2.37% of Brazil's estimated Gross Domestic Product (GDP).



The Central projects a $54 billion current account deficit for 2024, indicating continued economic pressures. Foreign Direct (FDI) inflows totaled $6.956 billion in November 2024, slightly up from $6.668 billion in the previous year.



The 12-month FDI sum reached $66.313 billion, representing 3% of GDP. This inflow surpasses the current account deficit, providing a cushion for Brazil's external finances.



Companies remitted $3.395 billion in profits and dividends abroad in November, a marginal increase from $3.324 billion in November 2023. The Central Bank anticipates $46 billion in net remittances for 2024, suggesting continued foreign investor confidence.







Portfolio investments showed a net inflow of $4.066 billion in November. The fixed income market attracted $4.596 billion, while the stock market experienced a $627 million outflow.

Brazil's Economic Landscape

These figures indicate varying investor sentiments across different asset classes. Brazil's tourism sector continues to face challenges. Brazilians spent $1.166 billion on international travel in November, while foreign visitors spent $616 million in Brazil.



This resulted in a $550 million tourism deficit, up from $517 million the previous year. The debt rollover rate for medium and long-term external debt stood at 83% in November, down from 153% in the previous year.



This decrease suggests potential difficulties in refinancing existing debt. Brazil's foreign exchange flow remained negative in December, with a partial deficit of $14.699 billion up to December 19.



The commercial flow showed a slightly positive balance of $204 million, with exports marginally exceeding imports. These figures paint a complex picture of Brazil's economic landscape.



While FDI inflows provide some stability, the widening current account deficit and tourism imbalance present ongoing challenges. Brazil's economic managers face the task of navigating these pressures while fostering growth and maintaining investor confidence.

MENAFN23122024007421016031ID1109025101