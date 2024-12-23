Built 4 This (The Capacity Of A Woman) By Rena A. Washington Empowers And Inspires

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Navigating Challenges with Faith and Courage

CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Author and women's advocate, Rena A. Washington , unveils her latest work, Built 4 This (The Capacity of a Woman) . This powerful is a collection of real-life stories and motivational insights designed to support women in rediscovering their inherent strength and capacity.In Built 4 This, Washington draws from her extensive experience as an entrepreneur and founder of The Real Her nonprofit organization to offer guidance and encouragement to women navigating life's challenges. The book is crafted to be a tool for those feeling overwhelmed or stagnant, providing a blueprint for overcoming adversity and embracing God's plan with faith and courage."I wrote this book to reach individuals at a crossroads, hoping to help them move past points of stagnation and emerge stronger," says Washington. "My goal is to encourage, inspire, motivate, and celebrate every reader's journey to success. We are all built for this!"Washington's new book not only serves as a source of inspiration but also as a guide on how to balance life's demands with personal faith. It challenges readers to be fearless, recognize their worth as God's masterpieces, and maintain faith in God's plan.Rena A. Washington is a multifaceted individual-a wife, mother, author, entrepreneur, and a passionate advocate for women's well-being. With her organization, The Real Her, she tackles issues impacting women's lives, such as overwhelm, aimlessness, and low self-esteem. Trained to listen, equipped to teach, and skilled in the art of balance, Rena is dedicated to uplifting others through her books, articles, blogs, podcasts, and training courses. She encourages everyone to embrace fearlessness, acknowledge their fabulousness, and be full of faith.Rena is also the author of other empowering books including B.F.F.4 Life (Balancing Faith and Family) and Raising Royalty (In our Skin).Built 4 This (The Capacity of a Woman) is available for purchase at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and major bookstores online. For more information, visit Renaspeaks.

Rena A. Washington on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford

