Dollar: Slowing Momentum, Same Direction
12/23/2024 2:11:12 PM
Stock market sentiment is moving out of the extreme fear zone it plunged into last week, and the dollar has paused its strengthening. Friday's CPI report came in slightly weaker than average forecasts, reducing the fear of future Fed monetary policy.
