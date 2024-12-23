New Government Recruitment Drive Paves Way For 71,000 Appointments

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 23 (KNN)

In a significant announcement on Monday, Prime Narendra Modi shared that over the past 18 months, his has created nearly one million permanent job opportunities for young people, a move he described as unprecedented.

The announcement was made during a virtual Rozgar Mela, where more than 71,000 candidates were handed their appointment letters.

Addressing the newly appointed recruits, Modi emphasized that no previous government had approached recruitment with such a focused, "mission-mode" strategy.



He highlighted the importance of transparency and integrity in the recruitment process, with youth development being a central theme of his administration's policies.

The Prime Minister also touched on several policies aimed at empowering women, such as the introduction of 26-week maternity leave, which he believes has been pivotal in supporting women's careers.



He pointed out that women now make up the majority of homeowners under the PM Awas Yojana, underscoring the government's commitment to fostering women's financial independence.

Further, Modi outlined key initiatives designed to nurture the youth, such as Start-up India, Digital India, and reforms in the defence and space sectors.



He also stressed the role of the National Education Policy in shaping the future of young Indians, particularly through its emphasis on promoting education in mother tongues.

To ensure that language barriers don't hinder job prospects, the government has made recruitment exams available in 13 regional languages.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh provided additional demographic insights, revealing that over 29 percent of the new recruits were from the Other Backward Classes (OBC), marking a 27 percent increase compared to previous recruitment drives.



He also mentioned that Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes represented 15.8 and 9.6 percent of the new appointees, respectively.

Modi concluded by honoring former Prime Minister Charan Singh, recognising his vision for rural development and reiterating his government's ongoing efforts to create both employment and self-employment opportunities in rural areas.

(KNN Bureau)