Arts Garage In Delray Beach Celebrates Huge Impact In 2024 Despite Budget Cuts

Nonprofit Hosted Over 300 Performances, Classes and Community Events, Which Drew Nealy 30,000 Attendees

- Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO, Arts GarageDELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Arts Garage , a renowned Visual & Performing Arts Venue in Delray Beach that connects the local community to the world through the arts, has unveiled its 2024 Annual Report. The report showcases the nonprofit's record-breaking achievements, significant economic contributions, and impact on the local community.This year's success is particularly noteworthy given the unprecedented cuts to Florida's arts, museums, and cultural funding announced in June 2024, which directly affected Arts Garage's annual budget.“In our industry, it's widely understood that the arts have a unique and sacred ability to bring people together,” said Marjorie Waldo, CEO and President of Arts Garage.“What many may not realize, however, is the critical role venues like ours play in driving the local economy. Despite facing significant budget cuts this year, like many in the arts and culture sector, we have not only persevered but thrived, continuing to share the transformative power of the arts with thousands in our community.”In 2024, Arts Garage hosted over 300 performances, classes and community events, attracting more than 28,900 attendees, 775 professional performers, and 780 emerging local artistsAdditionally, the nonprofit distributed over 1,000 free tickets to qualifying organizations within the local community, reinforcing its commitment to accessibility and inclusion. Arts Garage also delivered an impressive economic and community impact in 2024:Economic Impact:.Local Business Support: Over $420,000 was spent at Delray Beach businesses before and after shows..Dining and Shopping: 46% of patrons reported frequenting restaurants, bars, and shops before and after events at Arts Garage..Hotel Partnerships: More than $42,000 was spent annually for over 200 hotel nights at partner Hyatt Place Delray..Parking Revenue: $50,000+ was collected in parking fees by the City of Delray Beach and other facilities (conservatively based on 50% of visitors paying an average of $5)..Volunteer Contributions: Over 10,000 volunteer hours were donated, valued at $130,000 (based on minimum wage)..Job Creation: Arts Garage generated 63 full-time equivalent jobs, valued at $2,835,000 (per the Arts & Prosperity Calculator VI)..Government Revenue: The venue contributed $629,426 to local, state, and federal government revenue (per the Arts & Prosperity Calculator VI).Community Impact:.The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery:oTotal sales exceeded $62,000, with artists receiving a 70% commission.oThe gallery welcomed 35,302 visitors and featured 78 exhibits showcasing 229 artists..Arts Education:oOver 100 adult and children's class sessions were offered in 2024.oMore than 60% of participants in the Set the Stage summer theatre camp received scholarships, totaling $33,750.Read Arts Garage's full Annual Impact Report here.Arts Garage is also celebrating the organization's Annual Campaign, which raised over $34,000 towards its mission to help make the arts accessible to all. This year's theme was“The Arts Matter.” To contribute to Arts Garage, please visit donations/ .Arts Garage continues to add new programming and events to its schedule and is renowned for offering thought-provoking, community-driven, and socially relevant productions from professional, cutting-edge performers, playwrights and artists. For more information, please call 561-450-6357 or visit artsgarage.About Arts GarageArts Garage is a Visual & Performing Art Center located in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, meaningful and accessible visual and performing arts experiences to Delray Beach and the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to emerging, local artists, Arts Garage hosts performers representing a broad diversity of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage exhibits emerging visual artists from the South Florida region and provides educational programming for both adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the Visual & Performing Arts.Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach's popular Pineapple Grove (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization sponsored in part by the Florida Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs, the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, please call 561.450.6357 or visit artsgarage.

