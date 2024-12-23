Benq Unveils Experience Centres In UAE And KSA To Showcase Home Cinema Projector Series

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Massive : BenQ, a global leader in visual display technology, unveiled dedicated Experience Centres in the UAE and Saudi Arabia to provide users with an immersive introduction to its comprehensive Home Cinema Projector Series , designed to bring cinematic excellence to homes across the region.

At the forefront of this cutting-edge lineup is the BenQ W5800, the flagship model that sets a new benchmark for 4K projection technology, offering a premium, theater-like experience tailored for modern living spaces.

Developed in partnerships with various AV Integrators such as MKB Bespoke, EON Media, H Home Cinema in UAE and AVC, Labiib Solutions in Saudi Arabia, the new Experience Centres highlight BenQ's commitment to making premium technology accessible while offering a personalized service to its customers.





“We believe that a cinema experience should not just be limited to theaters. With the BenQ W5800 and our holistic approach to home cinema solutions, we aim to bring the magic of the movies into every home,” said Manish Bakshi, Managing Director, BenQ Middle East.“Additionally, by partnering with property developers and designers, we're making it easier than ever to integrate cinema-quality entertainment into modern living spaces.”

In addition to offering world-class products, BenQ provides free consultations to guide homeowners through every step of building their dream cinema, from equipment selection to installation, ensuring a seamless experience.



True 4K UHD Resolution for stunning detail.

Amazing color quality with DCI-P3 100%, Rec709 100% & individual Factory color calibration report.

HDR-PROTM Technology for vivid contrast and natural colors.

Huge color adjustment options with Skin tone mapping and 13 level advanced color adjustment.

Customizable Installation Options, including advanced Motorized zoom and lens shift.

Whisper-Quiet Operation to maintain a serene environment. eARC for easy audio connectivity and compatibility with leading Automation systems

The BenQ W5800 leads the way in delivering superior audiovisual experiences with:

BenQ's Home Cinema Series projectors, including the W5800, are also tailored for B2B customers such as property developers, interior designers, and architects. These professionals can now incorporate cutting-edge home entertainment solutions into their projects with BenQ's comprehensive support, including planning, product selection, and installation services.

Customers can visit any of the BenQ Experience Centres below to get a free consultation on how to transform their living space into a Luxury Home Cinema.

For media inquiries, product demonstrations, or more information, please contact:

BenQ Middle East via Email: ... , or visit our website