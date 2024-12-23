Ericsson and Beyon renew MoU, strengthening sustainability and circular economy efforts

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) • Ericsson and Beyon renew their sustainability Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

• The MoU has already yielded significant results in energy efficiency, e-waste management, and carbon emissions reduction.

• Key achievements under the MoU include energy reduction in a number of Beyon Group sites, recycling end of life equipment under Ericsson Product Take Back program and knowledge sharing by Ericsson global expertise in different sustainability trends and topics.



Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Beyon have renewed their collaboration to expand their joint sustainability initiatives and circular economy practices for building energy-efficient networks in Bahrain.



They have also announced the successful outcomes of their sustainability collaboration, signed in early 2024, for accelerating the journey to a Net Zero future for both companies and managing Waste from Electronic and Electrical Equipment (WEEE). The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed to reduce Beyon’s environmental footprint by addressing energy consumption and carbon emissions on live networks operated by Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, using Ericsson’s sustainable solutions.



Implementation of this MoU has so far resulted in a 30 percent energy reduction on Batelco’s network by the deployment of the Ericsson 5G Radio Access Network product, Radio 6646, a triple-band, tri-sector radio that can do the job of nine radios.



Additionally, energy-saving software features such as Cell Sleep Mode and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered MIMO Sleep Mode, were implemented on pilot sites, leading to a 22 percent average reduction in energy consumption where the features where activated. A further 18 percent energy reduction was realized through the deployment of the single-antenna footprint Interleaved AIR 3218 compared to AIR 3227 to provide 5G Massive MIMO while addressing space constraints on rooftops and towers.



The collaboration also underscores circular economy practices, and an e-waste recycling initiative has been launched under the Ericsson Product Take-Back Program. These efforts enable Beyon to recycle end-of-life electronic and electrical equipment in a responsible and sustainable way, supporting the Group’s e-waste management efforts.



Furthermore, the collaboration also focused on knowledge sharing, with monthly sessions involving global experts discussing climate action, circularity, and the collective efforts required to achieve Net Zero goals.



Shaikh Bader bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Beyon Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer, says: “Our partnership with Ericsson demonstrates the substantial progress that can be made through focused sustainability initiatives. The outcomes reflect our commitment to energy efficiency and our goal to reduce our environmental footprint through innovative technologies and circular economy practices. Ultimately these efforts fall in line with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s vision to achieve its sustainable development goals of 2030.”



Nicolas Blixell, Vice President and Head of Gulf Council Countries at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: "The results of our collaboration with Beyon highlight the role of technologies in achieving sustainability goals. By leveraging our expertise and technologies, we have been able to deliver measurable energy savings and support Beyon in their journey towards Net Zero.”



Ericsson has a longstanding relationship with Beyon, through its telecom arm Batelco, with this sustainability collaboration marking another milestone in their efforts to enhance network efficiency and environmental performance across Beyon’s operations.





