‘Bil Arabi’ 2024: Empowering youth and showcasing the Arabic language in the digital era

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE, 23 December 2024- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) concluded the 12th edition of the ‘Bil Arabi’ initiative, which is one of MBRF’s key knowledge initiatives for promoting the use of the Arabic language in daily life and across digital channels, especially among the youth.

The annual campaign, held on the occasion of World Arabic Language Day on 18 December each year, attracted widespread public engagement through its highly interactive events celebrating the Arabic language. These activities were organized across crowded shopping centers in the UAE, including City Centre Mirdif and Etihad Mall in Dubai, City Centre Al Zahia in Sharjah, and City Centre Ajman. The campaign was also promoted on social media through the widespread use of the hashtag (#بالعربي). The campaign also featured events organized outside the UAE in Bahrain, Egypt, the United Kingdom, Kazakhstan, and Pakistan.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, highlighted the success of the ‘Bil Arabi’ campaign in achieving its goals of promoting the Arab knowledge identity over the past years. He also praised the creative impact achieved by the initiative in its last session, including innovative activities and events that contributed to establishing the Arabic language in all aspects of daily life and the digital space.

H.E. said: “We are deeply honored by the success of the ‘Bil Arabi’ initiative in inspiring younger generations to use the Arabic language for creative expression and effective communication across social media platforms and in their day-to-day lives. The initiative seeks to highlight the authenticity, vitality, flexibility, and capacity of the Arabic language to meet the demands of the modern world, addressing the full spectrum of human creativity.”

H.E. expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the partners and sponsors of the ‘Bil Arabi 2024’ campaign, emphasizing that their support has been instrumental in realizing the initiative’s goal of consolidating the Arabic language’s leading position on the global stage. Such fruitful collaborations also represent the broader efforts to protect the Arab world’s linguistic heritage and cultural identity.

The ‘Bil Arabi’ initiative also featured a panel discussion in collaboration with UNESCO, the Arab Council for Social Responsibility, and the Association of Arab Universities to celebrate World Arabic Language Day, attended by H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb and a distinguished lineup of speakers. The discussion underscored the profound global significance of Arabic as a dynamic and inspiring language, celebrated not only as the language of the Qur’an but also as a cornerstone of poetry and literature. It highlighted the Arabic language’s pivotal role in preserving and transmitting knowledge over eight centuries of human civilization, during which it propagated numerous insights in fields such as medicine, engineering, and astronomy, among others.

The session emphasized the critical need to enhance Arabic content in the digital space, highlighting that over 550 million people speak Arabic worldwide. It addressed the growing concern of Westernization and stressed the importance of raising awareness among parents to encourage their children to use Arabic in everyday life. The speakers cautioned that prioritizing English over Arabic could negatively impact Arab children’s personalities, weakening their connection to their cultural heritage and identity. However, they reassured the audience that the Arabic language remains secure, as it is protected through the Qur’an and its clear, eloquent revelation.

The 12th edition of the ‘Bil Arabi’ initiative garnered significant engagement from young Arabs worldwide. It also featured a series of unique activities, including ‘The Storyteller’, which engaged children by narrating interactive stories, the ‘Interactive Screen’ event featuring Arabic language competitions for adults and children, as well as the ‘Selfie Screen’ event, during which the audience captured souvenir photos with Arab heritage inspired backgrounds. In addition, the ‘Talking Hologram’ enthralled the audience by facilitating an interactive digital experience in the Arabic language.

The campaign featured an exemplary lineup of strategic partners, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center, ACSR, Ahlia University in Bahrain, e& (Etisalat and), and Dubai Media Incorporated. Al-Etihad Co-operative Insurance Co. was the event’s main sponsor, with TEN, Nabd, Entrepreneur, phi advertising, and Alghad TV Channel as its main media sponsors. Money Secrets and New Digital Solutions were the gold media sponsors, while Al Arabiya Channel acted as the silver media sponsor, along with other sponsors such as Samsung, ADNEC, and FENEC.





