Kuwait 1St Deputy PM Visits Security Facilities In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud on Monday visited several security facilities in Saudi Arabia as part of an official visit.

The of Interior said in a statement, received by KUNA, that Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf toured the Saudi National Center for |Security Operations (911) during the second day of his visit to Riyadh, where he was received upon arrival by Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Abdulaziz.

The ministry added that the First Deputy Premier was detailed with the role of the center in providing security services to citizens and residents, in addition to the advanced technologies used to receive reports and direct authorities to deal with them.

He continued his tour by visiting the Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority in the presence of Acting Head of the Kuwaiti National Cybersecurity Center, and King Fahd Security College and the Reform and Rehabilitation Center, then concluded his tour by visiting the General Directorate of Border Guard.

He commended the progress in the field of enhancing security and stability of the Kingdom in accordance with the best international police work standards.

Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf was accompanied on the tour by Kuwait Ambassador to the Kingdom Sheikh Sabah Nasser Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and the accompanying security delegation. (end)

