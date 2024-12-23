Small plane crash in southern Brazil leaves over 9 dead

(MENAFN) A tragic plane crash in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul claimed the lives of at least nine people on Sunday morning, authorities reported. The incident occurred in the tourist city of Gramado, where the small aircraft went down shortly after takeoff. Local officials confirmed that the crash took place just minutes after the plane departed from Canela Airport, located near Gramado.



The aircraft was carrying a total of 10 individuals at the time of the accident. According to the local civil defense department, only one person onboard survived the crash, while the remaining nine lost their lives. The sequence of events leading to the crash began when the plane struck the chimney of a building before spiraling out of control and ultimately colliding with a furniture store in the city.



The collision caused extensive damage to the store and resulted in injuries to at least 15 people on the ground, as reported by local authorities. Emergency response teams were promptly dispatched to the scene to provide medical aid and assess the damage caused by the crash. The injured were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment, though details about their condition have not been released.



The incident has drawn attention to safety concerns in the region as investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash. The local government has pledged support for the victims and their families during this difficult time, while experts are working to piece together the events that led to the tragedy. The tourist city of Gramado is known for its scenic beauty, and the accident has cast a somber mood over the area.

