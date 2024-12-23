Bitget Partners With Fiat24 To Advance Payfi Solutions For Crypto

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company, has announced a strategic partnership with Fiat24, a Swiss-regulated fintech company that develops modern banking solutions powered by blockchain technology. The collaboration focuses on exploring PayFi solutions for major cryptos like (ETH) and Bitget Token (BGB), as well as stablecoins such as USD Coin (USDC). This initiative aims to provide seamless, efficient, and secure payment solutions that bridge traditional and decentralized financial ecosystems.

Bitget has recently made significant progress in the PayFi space with the launch of services such as Bitget Pay and Bitget Card. Bitget Pay enables low-fee, instant crypto payments, while the Bitget Card allows users to seamlessly convert crypto into fiat for real-world transactions using a globally accepted debit card.

Fiat24, on the other hand, offers a regulated Swiss-based payment system to users across 65 countries and regions, providing access to a crypto-friendly Swiss offshore bank account paired with a Mastercard debit card. This blockchain-driven approach ensures transparency, security, and user ownership.

The partnership between Bitget and Fiat24 combines Bitget's comprehensive crypto ecosystem with Fiat24's innovative infrastructure. Together, they aim to expand the use cases for ETH, BGB, and stablecoins, driving accessibility and adoption of PayFi solutions globally.

“We are excited to collaborate with Fiat24 to advance crypto payments and simplify access to financial services for users worldwide, especially the unbanked,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget .“PayFi will be one of Bitget and BGB's long-term strategies and a key approach to enhancing the real-world impact of crypto assets. Together with our partners, we envision a future where crypto payments become the norm.”

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: ...

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at