Hebrew channel reports Palestinian President issuing warning regarding ongoing security operation in Jenin refugee camp

(MENAFN) Hebrew 14 reported that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas issued a warning regarding the ongoing security operation in the Jenin refugee camp, located in the northern West Bank. The Israeli message conveyed to Abbas was clear: the Palestinian security forces have a limited time to complete the operation before Israel resumes its actions in the region. According to Al Jazeera Net, the Palestinian Authority's security services have been conducting a campaign in Jenin for three weeks, targeting individuals described as lawbreakers in an effort to restore security and end lawlessness. However, Palestinian factions claim that the operation is aimed at resistance fighters. On Sunday, the Palestinian security forces announced the death of one of their members during clashes in the camp, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed to four, including a field commander from the Jenin Brigade. Several others, including security personnel, were injured.



The Jenin Battalion of the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, issued a warning to the Palestinian Authority security forces, urging them to reconsider their actions and cautioning against testing their patience. The group claimed that 237 members of the PA security services had been detained for refusing to take part in the operation, which aims to "protect the homeland." The Jenin Brigade also accused the PA security forces of unlawfully killing 14 citizens since October 7 of the previous year. While the PA insists that its security forces are targeting outlaws to disarm them and regain control of the camp, the Jenin Brigade sees the operation as an effort to dismantle resistance movements.



Israel reportedly expressed satisfaction with the operation in Jenin and is considering providing the Palestinian Authority with military support and enhanced intelligence cooperation to combat resistance groups. The tensions in Jenin began earlier this month with the arrest of two citizens, Ibrahim Tubasi and Imad Abu al-Hija, which sparked outrage among the Jenin Battalion. In response, the battalion detained two PA vehicles, demanding the prisoners' release. The Palestinian Authority rejected the demand, signaling its intent to end resistance and force the surrender of weapons, a stance that was rejected by the resistance fighters.



The situation escalated when Palestinian Authority forces killed Rebhi Shalabi during an operation in Jenin, which involved besieging the hospital and cutting off essential services like electricity and water to the camp. This led to further clashes, resulting in the death of Yazid Jaaysa, a leader of the Jenin Battalion, along with a young man and a child. Both sides sustained injuries. Clashes between resistance fighters and Palestinian security forces are common in northern West Bank cities, particularly in Jenin and Tulkarm, and often coincide with Israeli military incursions, settler violence, and ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza. The Jenin Battalion of the Islamic Jihad movement was formed after the martyrdom of its founder, Jamil al-Ammouri, on June 10, 2021, and has since been active in defending Jenin from Israeli incursions, expanding its activities to other cities.

