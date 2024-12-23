Mumbai Boat Accident: What Went Wrong? Report Says Navy Crew 'Knew' About Throttle, Steering Faults

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mumbai Boat Accident: The catastrophic collision on December 18 between an Indian Navy speedboat and the passenger ferry Neel Kamal off the coast of Mumbai, which resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 15 people, is believed to have been caused by a technical malfunction, according to preliminary investigations.

A report by NDTV suggests that the investigation into the Mumbai boat accident indicates a malfunction in the steering assembly and throttle quadrant of the Indian Navy vessel . The vessel was reportedly undergoing engine trials at high speed when it collided with the ferry.

| Mumbai boat accident: 'People were ready to throw children in ocean', CISF jawan

The investigation further attested that the Indian Navy craft lost control and struck the ferry carrying over 100 passengers en route from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist destination known for its ancient caves.

Survivors from the Navy vessel indicated that the crew was aware of the malfunction prior to the collision, the report added.

Videos captured during the Mumbai boat accident show attempts to steer away from the ferry, but the Navy boat was unable to turn sharply enough to avoid impact.

| Mumbai boat capsize: From death toll to what happened - all you need to know

Following the collision, naval helicopters and boats, along with Coast Guar vessels, were deployed for search and rescue operations.

15 dead in Mumbai boat accident

Of the 113 people aboard both vessels, 15 lost their lives, while 98 others were rescued. Among those on the Indian Navy craft, which had six crew members, only two survived.

Notably, the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) reported that the Neel Kamal was licensed to carry a maximum of 84 passengers and six crew members; however, it was overloaded at the time of the accident.

| Mumbai boat accident survivor says driver was 'showing off', not engine failure

In response to the Mumbai boat accident, MMB has cancelled the ferry's licence and initiated an investigation into the incident.

A case has been registered against the driver of the Indian Navy craft at Colaba police station in south Mumbai, under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to negligence and endangering public safety. The Navy vessel is currently in custody as authorities continue their investigation into this devastating maritime accident.