Implantica To Be Included In Nasdaq's First North 25 Index

Liechtenstein, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ), a medtech company at the forefront of introducing advanced into the body, including the unique device RefluxStopTM for the of acid reflux, a treatment field with 1 billion sufferers, announces it will join the First North 25 effective January 2, 2025.

Implantica's inclusion in the First North 25 index was announced by Nasdaq in its latest semi-annual review of the index. First North 25 consists of the largest and most traded shares listed on the Nasdaq Nordic First North Growth Market.

Implantica founder and CEO, Peter Forsell, says, "It is an honor to be selected for inclusion in the FN 25 index and validates the high interest Implantica has received from investors, especially since we have submitted the first two of three modules of RefluxStop's PMA application to FDA, for approval to sell in the U.S.

We have already been very successful to convince the surgical community, including in the U.S. where the interest among surgeons is high after the usability trial and a multitude of excellent results from many different centers have been presented at U.S. congresses.

The 5-year results from our original CE study, which have been accepted by the FDA for a PMA submission, have been outstanding, and we very much look forward to receiving FDA's feedback on the clinical module within the next couple of months."

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Investor Relations

Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49

[email protected]

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, [email protected]

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on December 23, 2024 at 08:30 a.m. (CET).

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStopTM, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit for further information.

About RefluxStopTM

RefluxStopTM is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GORD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower oesophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStopTM device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower oesophageal sphincter in its original, natural position.

The RefluxStopTM mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

Media Contact:

Implantica AG

Juanita Eberhart, VP Marketing & Advocacy

M: +1 925-381-4581

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#224857434c4b56430c474047504a435056624b4f524e434c564b41430c414d4f" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email protected]



