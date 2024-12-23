Expo Centre Sharjah sets record with 80 exhibitions, 3 million visitors in 2024

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, December 22, 2024

Expo Centre Sharjah continues its journey of achievements, cementing the emirate’s status as a leading regional and global hub for exhibitions and conferences. It further strengthens the exhibition industry’s role as a key driver of economic diversification and sustainable growth in Sharjah and the UAE.

In 2024, Expo Centre Sharjah, alongside its affiliated centres in Khorfakkan and Al Dhaid, successfully organised and hosted 80 major exhibitions. These events featured extensive international and regional participation from leading companies and renowned brands, attracting nearly 3 million visitors from across the UAE and beyond.

Expo Sharjah’s event portfolio encompassed diverse sectors, including commerce, real estate, manufacturing, and culture. Key highlights included the Sharjah International Book Fair, which recorded a remarkable turnout of 1.82 million visitors, and the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, which attracted more than 150,000 visitors and 1,400 exhibitors over two editions.

Other notable events included the Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition, the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition “ACRES”, the metal working and steel fabrication exhibition “SteelFab”, and numerous other specialised events.

Among the standout exhibitions on Expo Sharjah’s events calendar for the year was the International Education Show, which drew 25,000 visitors and brought together 125 universities and academic institutions from over 20 countries. The Centre also hosted the "Ethraa" Career Fair, dedicated to the financial and banking sector, which featured over 100 entities from the leading banks and financial institutions in the UAE.

Expo Centre Sharjah has demonstrated a proactive commitment to enriching its annual events calendar with innovative exhibitions and specialised events. It has focused on boosting international participation in the events it hosts by strengthening its strategic partnerships at both local and international levels while enhancing its presence at key global events and exhibition industry-related forums.

Strengthening strategic partnerships

Expo Centre Sharjah formalised over 10 cooperation agreements with leading regional and global exhibition organisers. Key agreements included a partnership with MIE Events to officially launch the Evolve Future Mobility Show (EFMS), dedicated to promoting electric vehicles (EVs), in 2025 at the Centre.

Additionally, an agreement was inked with the Pakistan-based "Education Scenario International" to enhance the participation of Pakistani universities, colleges and educational institutes in the upcoming edition of the International Education Show (IES).

Expo Sharjah also signed a strategic partnership agreement with Magnati and PayRow Payment, two leading digital payment solutions and service providers. The agreement aims to deliver cutting-edge payment services for exhibitors and visitors, elevating their overall experience at the Centre’s events and activities.

Enhancing cooperation in the exhibition sector

Furthermore, Expo Centre Sharjah welcomed multiple official delegations from around the globe, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation with specialised entities, diplomatic missions, and official representatives within the exhibition sector.

It hosted a delegation from the Italian exhibition organiser “Artex Group” to discuss avenues for enhancing mutual collaboration and increasing Italian exhibitor participation in future editions of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show.

On the sidelines of the SteelFab 2024 exhibition, the Centre also held a meeting with Germany's Messe Essen to strengthen bilateral cooperation in organising joint events and providing tailored services and benefits for investors and exhibition visitors from both countries.

Successful international participation

Expo Sharjah marked over 15 successful participations in key global exhibitions and conferences, showcasing its comprehensive range of services and advantages it offers to exhibitors and visitors alike.

Notable among the global events that Expo Sharjah participated in during the year were the Global Business Forum (GBF) held in Bengaluru, India, in addition to the World Travel Market (WTM) 2024, the EdTech Conference in UK, and Cosmoprof India 2024.

The Centre also made a remarkable appearance at the Global CEO Summit held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and the Global Congress of UFI- The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry held in Cologne, Germany.

Solidifying Sharjah's position

In his remarks, H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Chairman of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that the momentum and remarkable growth witnessed by the Centre mirrors the strength of Sharjah’s economic infrastructure. This strength has solidified the emirate's position as an ideal destination for hosting international exhibitions and conferences.

He further pointed out that Sharjah’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and integrated logistical services create an optimal environment for hosting large-scale events and accommodating visitors and delegations from across the world.

organising specialised exhibitions

For his part, H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said: “At Expo Sharjah, we strive to provide an ideal platform for local, regional, and international companies to showcase their products and services and expand their outreach to diverse markets in the region”.

“We are committed to organising specialised exhibitions that adopt best-in-class display practices that align with global standards of quality and competitiveness. Our goal is to continue driving sustainable growth, promoting domestic tourism, and attracting visitors to Sharjah from across the UAE and beyond. Guided by a forward-looking strategy, we seek to promote the exhibition industry in the emirate by hosting prestigious international events. These efforts are designed to attract global investors and entrepreneurs, address market needs, and provide exhibitors with an optimal platform to display their offerings and strengthen connections with clients and business partners,” Al Midfa added.

Record-breaking figures

The 2024 events portfolio of Expo Centre Sharjah stood out for their diverse specialisations and significant contributions to various economic sectors. Key Highlights included “Expo Culinaire”, which brought together over 3,500 chefs from around the globe; the Indian trade and cultural exhibition “Come on Kerala”; and Jewels of Emirates Show.

Other notable events included Ramadan Nights, which set new benchmarks in its 2024 edition with over 150,000 visitors- a 50% growth compared to 2023 edition. The event featured more than 200 pavilions and exhibition platforms by leading retailers and around 500 global and local brands, reinforcing its stature as a leading commercial platform.

Promoting exhibition industry in Sharjah's Central and Eastern regions

Expo Centre Sharjah continued its pivotal role in strengthening the exhibition sector in the Central and Eastern regions of Sharjah during 2024. Both Expo Al Dhaid and Expo Khorfakkan hosted over 20 diverse exhibitions, spanning commercial and consumer-focused sectors, which significantly boosted market activity and attracted large visitor turnouts.

Among the standout events hosted by Expo Al Dhaid were the inaugural edition of the Al Dhaid Honey Festival, the Adventures and Camping Exhibition 2024, Al Dhaid Dates Festival 2024, and Al Asayl Exhibition 2024.

Meanwhile, Expo KhorFakkan successfully organised several key events, including the “Eastern Bride” exhibition, the second edition of the Gulf Perfumes and Fashion exhibition, the Mango Festival 2024, the annual trade event “Al Kadi Exhibition” for Eid Al Adha 2024, and the "Ramadan and Eid Preparations Exhibition".

These diverse events not only showcased the cultural heritage of Sharjah but also provided a platform for productive families and entrepreneurs to engage with their target audience and expand their market reach.

A Look Ahead at Expo Sharjah’s 2025 Events Calendar

Expo Centre Sharjah has outlined an ambitious events calendar for the year 2025, encompassing a diverse array of exhibitions and conferences. Key recurring events include the UAE School and Nursery Show, SteelFab 2025 for metal working and steel fabrication, Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition “ACRES”, Jewels of Emirates Show, and Gulf Coatings Show.

The agenda also introduces new additions to Sharjah’s exhibition landscape, including the Evolve Future Mobility Show and the Dairy Tech Middle East exhibition, both making their debut in the emirate.





