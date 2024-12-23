Trump denies Elon Musk to be president following statements says Mask controlling his government

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald rejected statements that says Elon Musk wields unreasonable impact over his management after the tech billionaire’s important role in blocking a Congressional budget bill in the previous year week.



Talking at the conservative group Turning Point USA’s yearly AmericaFest event Sunday in Phoenix, the capital of the southwestern US state of Arizona, Trump denied the thought that says he had "ceded the presidency" to Musk, saying it a "hoax" shared by his opponents.



"No, he’s not going to be president," he said a cheering people. "You know why he can’t be? He wasn’t born in this country."



Musk, the South Africa-born CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is legally unqualified to take the presidency. His interference in the budget talks along with Trump assisted derail an emergency spending proceedings, making the Congress find substitute hours before a government end.



While Musk’s impact has drawn criticism from Democrats and some Republicans, Trump stressed on their mutual purposes, saying his current appointment of Musk to head the suggested Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a non-governmental presidential advisory commission, is trying to lower federal spending.



